USMC Custom Engraved Rudis Sword
This USMC Custom Engraved Rudis Sword draws on the ancient traditions of Roman gladiator. As a gladiator, warrior prowess and killing was a life necessity. Upon completion of their time as gladiators, or single acts of valor, these warriors were
Devil Dog Shirts is eager to provide our fellow Warfighters with gear that symbolizes our Espirit de Corps and warrior ethos. Our Custom Engraved Rudis Swords come with the optional upgrade of the Spartan Kopis Sword. The Kopis Sword was is a large curved top-heavy blade. The Spartans and other Greeks used the Kopis to smash through light armor or dismember limbs with one swing during battle. We offer the Custom Engraved Kopis Sword as an upgrade from the Rudis.
Our Values
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.
Our Gear
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
USMC Custom Engraved Rudis Sword
– Hand-Wrapped Leather Handle
– 28 Inches from End to End
– Engraving Performed on One Side of Rudis
– 100% Made in America
– 100% Made by US Marine
Our Team
Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!
To find out more about this click here: https://devildogshirts.com/
For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
