July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

Pandamoon Publishing Appoints Forrest Driskel as Editor

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Pandamoon Publishing is pleased to announce that Forrest Driskel has accepted the position of Editor with Pandamoon Publishing. "Forrest's love of reading began as a small child and grew into a love of writing and reshaping ideas," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.

"Driskel double-majored in Philosophy and Creative Writing at the University of Arizona and received a Juris Doctor from State University of New York - Buffalo," Kramer added.

When asked why she chose to work for Pandamoon, Driskel said, "As both a freelance editor and author, I was intrigued by the way Pandamoon Publishing operates and I knew I needed to be a part of it.  Pandamoon is innovative and collaborative and everyone plays an important role in each project.  When projects and the people behind those projects are valued, there is no place to go but up.  I am very excited to be along for the ride and helping authors get their stories out into the world."

Forrest Driskel's credo for good writing is as follows: mix truth and logic with cup of feeling, three or four vivid scenes and a pinch of wordplay. Embrace the strongest characters and kill the weak one then rewrite at 400° until the story rises and edges are golden.

Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.

Matthew Kramer, Director of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
