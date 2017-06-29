Notion Press Publishes 'The Lost Diadem': A Thrilling, Tense and Exciting Journey

End

-- A student of the ninth grade at a prestigious school in Chennai, Poorna Padma M aka R.K. Anderson has released her book,, which is published by Notion Press.As indicated in the title, this book covers the journey of finding a lost diadem, which is a crown worn by monarchs to represent royalty. The protagonists, Lisa a history geek and her best friend, Otoha travel to Cyprus for their history project. The girls are from United Kingdom and find the Cypriots' lifestyle rather interesting. But when they find themselves involved in the disappearance of a valuable diadem, their happiness comes to an end. They are suspected to have stolen it for their own gain. They try to unravel the mess they find themselves in, by offering to solve the case. Whether they are successful or not, and the clues they find to help them crack this case forms the crux of this book. Their lives are at stake and their whole world has turned upside down, so will they be as willing as they once were?R.K. Anderson was born in Hyderabad and raised in Chennai. She has written short stories earlier and is extremely passionate to cater to the needs of young readers. A voracious reader, she enjoys reading crime fiction and watching Japanese anime. The travel bug bit her at a young age, and she has been to Egypt, Bahrain and Dubai. Anderson lived in Cyprus on and off, for ten years.When we asked her about her writing journey, she said, "I have poured my heart and soul into this book. I am sure readers will enjoy it, as it is a gripping tale of crime, mystery and friendship. This entire journey wouldn't have been possible without my school and family's support. They had faith in me and constantly motivated me to keep writing, even when I didn't believe in myself. It's also wonderful that my manuscript was accepted by the first self-publishing company I chose! I am forever in the Notion Press team's debt for their hard work. Thanks a lot, Notion Press!"Notion Press is elated to have published this book and is glad to provide a platform for authors to publish their work.We are delighted to help people achieve their dreams of being a writer. This book is a must-read and is available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites, so buy your copy to learn what the fate has in store for Lisa and Otoha!