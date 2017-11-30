News By Tag
PRICE DROP! Save Up to PHP3,000 With Bohol Beach Club's Newest Promo
Bohol Beach Club lets you save up to PHP3,000 on your accommodation by launching its Lean Season Promo. This website-exclusive deal is up for grabs for travelers planning a beach getaway in Panglao Island from July to November.
Here are the details:
LEAN SEASON PROMO
Validity: Up to November 30, 2017
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast
- Free unlimited Wi-Fi access
- Complimentary 20-minute glass-bottom boat tour
Package Conditions:
- There's no required prepayment.
- Only a maximum of 3 or 2 adults and 2 kids aged 11 years old and below are allowed in a room.
- Kids can stay with their guardians at no extra cost, without inclusions.
- Standard check-in time is at 3 pm, while check-out time is at 12 nn.
- Early check-in/late check-out is subject to room availability.
- Management reserves the right to cancel any activity in case of uncontrollable risks that may jeopardize guest safety.
- Promo details may change without prior notice but reservations made before the changes were implemented will still be honored.
To get this promo, guests only have to book directly on the hotel's website, http://boholbeachclub.com.ph/
In addition to the laid-back atmosphere, all rooms at this newly renovated beach resort in Panglao Island have plush beds, flat-screen TV, free Wi-Fi Internet access, and verandas overlooking the beach. The resort also boasts facilities for water sports, as well as a restaurant, bar, swimming pool, business center, and a courtyard for events. Its address is about 17 km from Tagbilaran Airport.
Know more about the accommodation's exciting offerings by visiting the website of this Panglao Island beach resort.
Bohol Beach Club
Brgy. Bolod, Island of Panglao
Bohol, 6340
Philippines
Phone Number: +63-38-5029222
