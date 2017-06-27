 
99Vidas - The Game: Passed Sony QA and official release date coming soon

Beat 'Em Up 99Vidas Coming To PS4TM, PS3TM and PS Vita®, will be available soon on PlayStation®Store
 
 
SAO PAULO, Brazil - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Brazilian developer QUByte Interactive in partnership with podcast 99Vidas has passed Sony QA and will release the beat 'em up 99Vidas – The Game on PlayStation®Store for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita.

99Vidas – The Game captures the excitement of beat 'em ups like Final Fight, Double Dragon, Battletoads, Golden Axe and Streets of Rage featuring 16-bit retro graphics to bring back the nostalgia of those great classics from the 80's and 90's.

Unlike more traditional Beat'Em Ups, 99Vidas features two attack buttons -  Punch (fast but weak) and Kick (slow but strong), which players can alternate  to perform different combos.

Character moves, including combos, can be upgraded by spending Experience Points acquired during gameplay, expanding damage inflicted, adding elemental damage, modifying the each character,  both visually and gameplay-wise.

Key Features

• 11 Playable characters
• Up to 4 players in Co-op (both local and online)
• Story Mode with 6 levels
• 2 Bonus Levels
• 6 Challenging Boss Fights
• Versus Mode
• Multiple Upgradable skills
• Multiple Weapons and Special Attacks

For more information, please visit: http://99vidasthegame.qubyteinteractive.com/

About QUByte Interactive

QUByte Interactive is an exciting new game development located in Brazil currently focused on providing consumers with the highest quality action and shooting-based arcade games.We have strategic partnerships with companies in the United States, Canada, Germany and China. These partnerships give us access to the technology for all platforms on the current market. Copyright (C) 2017 QUByte Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

About 99Vidas

Created in 2010, 99Vidas is the #1 Gaming Podcast in Brazil. It brings weekly discussions on both classics and current gen videogames, as well as sharing experiences of growing up in the 80's and 90's. A podcast made by gamers to gamers of all ages. For more information, please visit 99vidas.com.br.com and follow us on Twitter at @99Vidas

Click to Share