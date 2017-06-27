News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Navy Crow's Inherent Resolve Coins on deck!
Launched June 15, 2014, Operation Inherent Resolve is a multinational military campaign led by the United States aimed at dismantling and destroying the terrorist group known as ISIS. Since beginning operations, Operation Inherent Resolve has seen ISIS's manpower reduced from an estimated 80,000 in 2014 to just 18,000 in 2017.
It's with great pride that we offer the Inherent Resolve coin design to the brave men and women who took part in the operation to give to their friends or to show off in their own collections!
Navy Crow is always on the lookout for another design idea like this one. Drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com and let us know what you'd like to see next and we'll make it into a shirt!
Navy Crow also does special custom work for ships, subs, shore commands, and veteran organizations!
Check out the new designs, along with Navy Crow's other great military memorabilia, at our website:
https://navycrow.com/
Contact
Navy Crow
hq@navycrow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse