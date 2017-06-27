 
Jolly Roger Bottle Opener onboard at Navy Crow!

 
 
The Jolly Roger bottle opener!
SAN DIEGO - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Navy Crow is proud to announce the early release of the Jolly Roger bottle opener! Based on our bestselling Jolly Roger coin design, style and pride meet functionality with this brand-new, not-sold-in-stores design. This bottle opener is double-sided, so no matter which way it rests, you're displaying your Navy pride!

These bottle openers are giftable the same way challenge coins are: They look handsome in any coin collection as a talking point, or hanging in the kitchen as a go-to bottle opener for your friends to admire your dedication to the service!

Navy Crow is always on the lookout for another design idea like this one. Drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com and let us know what you'd like to see next and we'll make it into a shirt!

Navy Crow also does special custom work for ships, subs, shore commands, and veteran organizations! Email us and we'll provide you an affordable and unbeatable quote to get a great new design for your command!

Check out the new designs, along with Navy Crow's other great military memorabilia, at our website:

https://navycrow.com/product/sea-bag/us-navy-jolly-roger-...

