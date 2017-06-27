 
The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter Discusses The Timeline For A Potential Court Appearance

 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you or a loved one coming up on criminal charges, or currently undergoing an investigation? There is no doubt that you are facing an extremely serious time in your life. And, without the right representation, things can go downhill relatively quickly. If you want the best chance of defending your freedoms, you'll want an experienced criminal defense attorney on your side. To that end, The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter can take your case in West Palm Beach, Stuart, and the surrounding areas.

Many people ask attorney Wayne Richter when they will have to appear in court, following an arrest. The first date usually takes place thirty days after the arrest, and is called the arraignment. This day will inform you of the charges being alleged by the state, and you will plead guilty or not guilty to each charge. However, after bringing in attorney Wayne Richter, your arraignment may be waived, and your court appearance may not be required at that time.

Each individual criminal case has its own set of circumstances, and it is crucial to have an attorney who understands the many laws and procedural rules that are presented in every case. With everything on the line, your most important decision may end up coming down to the counsel that you select to defend your freedoms. Contact The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, today, and get started with your free initial consultation.

For more information visit http://www.richterlawpa.com or call (561) 820-4851.
Source:The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter
Tags:Criminal Defense Attorney, West Palm Beach Lawyer, Lake Worth attorney
Industry:Legal
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
