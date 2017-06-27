News By Tag
The 2017 Best In Black Awards Is Looking for the Best In Memphis
2017 Best in Black Award Nominations Being Held Now Until July 7th at www.bestinblackawards.com
The mission of the Best In Black Awards is four-fold: 1) To celebrate African-American owned and operated businesses and professionals in the Mid-South 2) To identify those businesses most supported by the African American community 3) To serve as a marketing and recognition platform and 4) Encourage aspiring business leaders. Several new categories have been added to the awards to allow for more wonderful businesses, organizations and individuals to receive the recognition they so deserve. They include Best In Art, Best In Fitness and Best Brands In Support and Impact. Best Brands In Support and Impact is distinct because it highlights non-black owned businesses that are recognized as having the best products and or services but also consistently reinvest in the African American community. According to Bernal Smith II, publisher of the New Tri-State Defender and creator of The Best In Black Awards, the awards have become a highly anticipated event.
"The Best In Black Awards give a true voice in identifying and elevating businesses that have developed a wonderful reputation and a solid standing in the community. The awards are voter-selected but it's more than a popularity contest. These awards have become an annual event that allow many a chance to receive recognition from the community and their peers. People have come to appreciate that and look forward to being a part of the event each year," said Smith.
After the nominees are selected, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite nominee in each category July 10th - July 28th. The winners will be announced during the Best In Black Awards Black Carpet-Black Tie Event Saturday, August 26th in downtown Memphis. The winners will receive an award, commemorative plaque and recognition in the print edition of the New Tri-State Defender as well as online. The events being held in conjuntion with the awards on Thursday, August 24th and Friday, August 25th are the Community Conversation and Pre-Show and the V.I.P. Reception & Memphis Music Showcase. Details are forthcoming.
To see the complete list of nominations, view past winners and/or gain more information about the event, visit www.bestinblackawards.com. Information can also be found on www.facebook.com/
About The New Tri-State Defender
The New Tri-State Defender is one of the longest continuously published African-American newspapers in the South. Under the leadership of its Owner, President and Publisher, Bernal E. Smith II, it has evolved into a progressive multi-media business with a distribution that includes print newspaper, digital publications, website/social media pages and events. TSD's mission is to inform, inspire and elevate the quality of life of its growing audience while serving as the primary vehicle for reaching African Americans in the Greater Memphis market. The New Tri-State Defender multi-media platform reaches 85,000 people weekly. Visit us at www.tsdmemphis.com.
Jae Henderson
9013596629
***@gmail.com
