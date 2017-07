The 2017 Best In Black Awards Is Looking for the Best In Memphis

2017 Best in Black Award Nominations Being Held Now Until July 7th at www.bestinblackawards.com

Jae Henderson

9013596629

***@gmail.com Jae Henderson9013596629

-- The Best In Black Awards are back and the public can nominate businesses, organizations or individuals they believe are the best from now until July 7th. This is the fifth year for these prestigious local awards and they just keep getting better. The 2017 theme is "24K Magic Celebrating the Magic in Our Community!" There are currently over 100 nomination areas within 20 categories that include the arts, beauty, fitness, food, health care, church, clubs and media, education and many, many more. Once the nominations have ended, the top five nominees will be added to the ballot. Nominations can be made online at www.bestinblackawards.com.The mission of the Best In Black Awards is four-fold: 1) To celebrate African-American owned and operated businesses and professionals in the Mid-South 2) To identify those businesses most supported by the African American community 3) To serve as a marketing and recognition platform and 4) Encourage aspiring business leaders. Several new categories have been added to the awards to allow for more wonderful businesses, organizations and individuals to receive the recognition they so deserve. They include Best In Art, Best In Fitness and Best Brands In Support and Impact. Best Brands In Support and Impact is distinct because it highlights non-black owned businesses that are recognized as having the best products and or services but also consistently reinvest in the African American community. According to Bernal Smith II, publisher of theand creator of The Best In Black Awards, the awards have become a highly anticipated event."The Best In Black Awards give a true voice in identifying and elevating businesses that have developed a wonderful reputation and a solid standing in the community. The awards are voter-selected but it's more than a popularity contest. These awards have become an annual event that allow many a chance to receive recognition from the community and their peers. People have come to appreciate that and look forward to being a part of the event each year," said Smith.After the nominees are selected, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite nominee in each category July 10th - July 28th.The winners will receive an award, commemorative plaque and recognition in the print edition of theas well as online. The events being held in conjuntion with the awards on Thursday, August 24and Friday, August 25are the Community Conversation and Pre-Show and the V.I.P. Reception & Memphis Music Showcase. Details are forthcoming.To see the complete list of nominations, view past winners and/or gain more information about the event, visit www.bestinblackawards.com. Information can also be found on www.facebook.com/ BestinBlackAwards The New Tri-State Defender is one of the longest continuously published African-American newspapers in the South. Under the leadership of its Owner, President and Publisher, Bernal E. Smith II, it has evolved into a progressive multi-media business with a distribution that includes print newspaper, digital publications, website/social media pages and events. TSD's mission is to inform, inspire and elevate the quality of life of its growing audience while serving as the primary vehicle for reaching African Americans in the Greater Memphis market. The New Tri-State Defender multi-media platform reaches 85,000 people weekly. Visit us at www.tsdmemphis.com.