 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827

Kintetsu International's 2017 Travel Showcase Attracts Record Number of Travel Vendors and Clients!

KIE's Travel Trade Show Highlights Agency's Rapid Growth to Market Destinations beyond Japan and their KIE Preferred Hotel Program!
NEW YORK - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Kintetsu International's Annual Travel Showcase Attracts Record Number of Travel Vendors and Clients.

KIE's Travel Trade Show Highlights Agency's Rapid Growth to Market Destinations beyond Japan.


New York, NY … July 3rd, 2017KIE/Kintetsu International held its 8th annual KIE Travel Showcase, last Thursday, June 29th, at the beautifully renovated PARK CENTRAL HOTEL, in midtown Manhattan. In total, over 40 of KIE's preferred travel partners attended; including 6 major airlines, 35 major hotel brands, and National/Enterprise car rental company.  All KIE's preferred suppliers exhibited their products and services to a record number of KIE clients who attended this event.

KIE's Travel Showcase gives their participating preferred travel vendors an opportunity to promote their products and services directly to Kintetsu clients. This one of a kind forum allows a direct exchange of information between their preferred vendors and clients.

According to Assistant General Manager, Bill Sarcona, "The originality of this event is all due to the unique concept of bringing together our suppliers and clients.  As such, a wealth of information is exchanged, allowing our customers to fully understand and appreciate how using KIE will reduce their travel costs, as well as better manage their travel program."

KIE clients were also given an opportunity to tour the beautifully renovated PARK CENTRAL HOTEL, which recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation.  KIE's travel showcase took over their elegant Park Lounge Bar and Restaurant.  Finally, KIE clients also enjoyed a special raffle ceremony, where many exciting prizes were awarded, by all the KIE vendors who attended.

"The showcase was a huge success and plans are already underway for next year's event, with many hotels vying to host the event," Sarcona continued.

About KIE/Kintetsu International Express:

Kintetsu International is among the largest travel management companies in the world, maintaining a full service global agency, with branches in the U.S. and Japan.  KIE is ranked # 41 of all U.S. travel agencies, as announced last week, by the prestigious Travel Weekly Magazine and their annual 2017 POWER LIST.

KIE is a leader in travel management.  Our expertise is founded on our vast experiences, our global network resources and innovative solutions. We offer the latest technological tools and high touch services business travelers need most.

Kintetsu maintain six offices in the United States and over 272 others around the globe, including Japan. For more information visit: www.kintetsu.com or www.japanforyou.com.

Contact Information for Kintetsu International:

William Sarcona, Asst. General Manager
KIE / Kintetsu International
270 Madison Avenue, Ste. 301, New York, NY 10016
T: 212-259-9722 | F: 212-259-9625
Email: William.Sarcona@kintetsu.com

Media Contact
William Sarcona
***@kintetsu.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kintetsu.com Email Verified
Tags:Kintetsu, Travel Showcase, Japan
Industry:Travel
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kintetsu International Express, (U.S.A.), Inc. PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share