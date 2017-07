Kintetsu International's 2017 Travel Showcase Attracts Record Number of Travel Vendors and Clients!

KIE's Travel Trade Show Highlights Agency's Rapid Growth to Market Destinations beyond Japan and their KIE Preferred Hotel Program!

Media Contact

William Sarcona

***@kintetsu.com William Sarcona

End

-- Kintetsu International's Annual Travel Showcase Attracts Record Number of Travel Vendors and Clients.held its 8annual, last Thursday, June 29, at the beautifully renovated, in midtown Manhattan. In total, over 40 of KIE's preferred travel partners attended; including 6 major airlines, 35 major hotel brands, and National/Enterprise car rental company. All KIE's preferred suppliers exhibited their products and services to a record number of KIE clients who attended this event.gives their participating preferred travel vendors an opportunity to promote their products and services directly to Kintetsu clients. This one of a kind forum allows a direct exchange of information between their preferred vendors and clients.According to Assistant General Manager, Bill Sarcona, "KIE clients were also given an opportunity to tour the beautifully renovatedwhich recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation. KIE's travel showcase took over their elegant Park Lounge Bar and Restaurant. Finally, KIE clients also enjoyed a special raffle ceremony, where many exciting prizes were awarded, by all the KIE vendors who attended.Sarcona continued.Kintetsu International is among the largest travel management companies in the world, maintaining a full service global agency, with branches in the U.S. and Japan. KIE is ranked # 41 of all U.S. travel agencies, as announced last week, by the prestigiousand their annualKIE is a leader in travel management. Our expertise is founded on our vast experiences, our global network resources and innovative solutions. We offer the latest technological tools and high touch services business travelers need most.Kintetsu maintain six offices in the United States and over 272 others around the globe, including Japan. For more information visit: www.kintetsu.com or www.japanforyou.com