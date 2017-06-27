Kintetsu International's 2017 Travel Showcase Attracts Record Number of Travel Vendors and Clients!
KIE's Travel Trade Show Highlights Agency's Rapid Growth to Market Destinations beyond Japan and their KIE Preferred Hotel Program!
NEW YORK - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Kintetsu International's Annual Travel Showcase Attracts Record Number of Travel Vendors and Clients.
KIE's Travel Trade Show Highlights Agency's Rapid Growth to Market Destinations beyond Japan.
New York, NY … July 3rd, 2017 … KIE/Kintetsu International held its 8th annual KIE Travel Showcase, last Thursday, June 29th, at the beautifully renovated PARK CENTRAL HOTEL, in midtown Manhattan. In total, over 40 of KIE's preferred travel partners attended; including 6 major airlines, 35 major hotel brands, and National/Enterprise car rental company. All KIE's preferred suppliers exhibited their products and services to a record number of KIE clients who attended this event.
KIE's Travel Showcase gives their participating preferred travel vendors an opportunity to promote their products and services directly to Kintetsu clients. This one of a kind forum allows a direct exchange of information between their preferred vendors and clients.
According to Assistant General Manager, Bill Sarcona, "The originality of this event is all due to the unique concept of bringing together our suppliers and clients. As such, a wealth of information is exchanged, allowing our customers to fully understand and appreciate how using KIE will reduce their travel costs, as well as better manage their travel program."
KIE clients were also given an opportunity to tour the beautifully renovated PARK CENTRAL HOTEL, which recently completed a multi-million-
"The showcase was a huge success and plans are already underway for next year's event, with many hotels vying to host the event," Sarcona continued.
About KIE/Kintetsu International Express:
Kintetsu International is among the largest travel management companies in the world, maintaining a full service global agency, with branches in the U.S. and Japan. KIE is ranked # 41 of all U.S. travel agencies, as announced last week, by the prestigious Travel Weekly Magazine and their annual 2017 POWER LIST.
KIE is a leader in travel management. Our expertise is founded on our vast experiences, our global network resources and innovative solutions. We offer the latest technological tools and high touch services business travelers need most.
Kintetsu maintain six offices in the United States and over 272 others around the globe, including Japan. For more information visit: www.kintetsu.com or www.japanforyou.com.
Contact Information for Kintetsu International:
William Sarcona, Asst. General Manager
KIE / Kintetsu International
270 Madison Avenue, Ste. 301, New York, NY 10016
T: 212-259-9722 | F: 212-259-9625
Email: William.Sarcona@
Media Contact
William Sarcona
***@kintetsu.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse