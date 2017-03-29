Kintetsu Expands Into Houston!

Kintetsu International Express, the Top U.S. Japanese Travel Management Company, Opens a New Branch in Houston, Texas!

--, the leading U.S. based Japanese travel management company, is expanding its efforts this week and opening a new location in Houston, Texas. KIE, a global organization offering the most comprehensive and in-depth corporate travel solutions and related services available to companies throughout the world. KIE offers a suite of specialized services designed to drive savings and optimize results through cost efficient travel management, online booking, expense reporting, risk management and more.This new office, located close to downtown Houston, officially opened for business on April 1, 2017 and will offer customers in the Houston area and surrounding vicinities, a full suite of products and services designed to save travelers time and expense.According to company President, Koji Hamada, "This move is a testament to the growth, demand, and success our company has experienced in the Houston area, since our founding in 1974, and marks the beginning of a new chapter, in our long history of serving our clients in Texas."Inc. is among the largest travel management companies in the world, maintaining a full service global presence; with branches in the U.S. and Japan. With over 40 years of business in the U.S., our expertise is founded on our vast experiences, our global network resources, and innovative solutions. By offering the latest technology and end-to-end travel management solutions, combined with high touch services, we can effectively manage travel and expense programs for whatever our clients demand. KIE was just recently ranked number among the top 50 U.S. travel agencies, byannualWilliam SarconaAsst. General Manager