News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RISO Wins BLI Pick for Summer 2017 in the Digital Duplicator Category
RISO Proves to be Ultra Reliable and an Excellent Value
"The RISO SF5130 is lightning fast and ultra-reliable,"
About Buyers Lab Pick Awards
Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab's Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.
About RISO, Inc.:
RISO, Inc., headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a wholly owned subsidiary of RISO Kagaku Corporation, Japan's leading manufacturer and distributor of high-speed inkjet printers and digital duplicators. Their line of digital duplicators includes one- and two-color systems that reliably produce millions of copies at speeds of up to 185 sheets per minute, are environmentally friendly, and are easy and inexpensive to use. To learn more about RISO, Inc.'s product lines, visit http://us.riso.comor call 1-800-663-3031 x2.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse