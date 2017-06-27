 
RISO Wins BLI Pick for Summer 2017 in the Digital Duplicator Category

 
 
BURLINGTON, Mass. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Laboratory (BLI) today announced the winners of its prestigious Pick awards for the Summer 2017 season for outstanding products, and the RISO SF5130 has been awarded "Outstanding Digital Duplicator" in the Copier MFP and Digital Duplicator category.  These awards, presented twice annually, acknowledge the hardware and software offerings that measure up as the best in their respective categories throughout rigorous lab testing during the previous six months. Unique in the industry, the comprehensive tests assess a wide range of the most important features and performance factors for buyers.

RISO Proves to be Ultra Reliable and an Excellent Value

"The RISO SF5130 is lightning fast and ultra-reliable," said George Mikolay, BLI's Senior Editor for A3 MFPs. "The device also offers supplies and ink costs per page that are among the lowest of duplicators tested to date."

About Buyers Lab Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab's Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

About RISO, Inc.:

RISO, Inc., headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a wholly owned subsidiary of RISO Kagaku Corporation, Japan's leading manufacturer and distributor of high-speed inkjet printers and digital duplicators.  Their line of digital duplicators includes one- and two-color systems that reliably produce millions of copies at speeds of up to 185 sheets per minute, are environmentally friendly, and are easy and inexpensive to use.  To learn more about RISO, Inc.'s product lines, visit http://us.riso.comor call 1-800-663-3031 x2.
