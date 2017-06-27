 
Q-Analysis Static Analysis Service and Education

 
July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Q-Analysis are a up coming static analysis tool made for pentesters and software engineers. They have one of the best tools on the market right now, little false postivies, easy to use and fast ! All there tools are custom coded by hackers and programmers. They are a small group of hackers and programmers who have reported multiple vulnerabilities in software such as apache and mod_security. They aim to make software security easier to test. They run a blog based on infosec and general system administration where they talk about Memory Forensics, Anti-Debugging Techniques and Securing linux boxes. They know there tool is one of the best on the market as they have written it, it is all cloud based so little local machine consumption is used also there hardware is better than average hardware. Q-Analysis will be leading the software security industury in the next few years. They also have configuration file analysis, this will check for security flaws in the servers configuration. Q-Analysis are one of the best software security companies in the world. They offer service and education.


They can be found at

q-analysis.com

https://twitter.com/q_analysis_

Source:
Email:***@q-analysis.com Email Verified
Tags:Security, Software, Pentesting
Industry:Services
Subject:Companies
