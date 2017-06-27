News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Capture the Brightness in Ramadan
Actress Aseel Omran , Professional photographer and cyclist Ibrahim Al Falamarzi, Inspirational role model Zainab AlEqabi
"This year we partnered up with four incredible personalities – Ibrahim Al Falamarzi, Zainab AlEqabi, Lowi Sahi and Aseel Omran who captured and shared the true essence of Ramadan with the power of the Galaxy S8's low light camera. These four remarkable individuals are a natural fit to our brand and are considered to be a true inspiration to individuals across the region and we are extremely thrilled about this collaboration,"
These inspirational stories shared on MBC.net; the leading digital Arabic entertainment platform in the Arab world, captured the hearts of the consumers during the holy month. Samsung Electronics and MBC's partnership is considered to be a creative approach to create a digital space where consumers are able to enjoy engaging content. This collaboration represents a natural synergy between the consumer, Samsung's Galaxy S8 and MBC.net.
For actress Aseel Omran, sharing quality moments with loved ones was a top priority this Ramadan. "Life really flies by – we are all so busy throughout the year, so when Ramadan comes around, everything around us slows down and we are really able to revel in the moments. This Ramadan was very special for me; my first time in 6 years where I get to spend it with my family and friends away from rehearsals and auditions."
Ibrahim Al Falamarzi, commented: "Ramadan is a time when I focus on my two passions in life; cycling and photography. When I am not on the cycling track, I like to visit new places in Dubai and look at ways to capture the true essence of the city. I want to capture these moments of reflection through the people, places and moments in culture that really bring this reflection to life".
Zainab AlEqabi shares her health and fitness story this Ramadan, imparting moments that ensure she continues to focus on what matters to her; changing negative mindsets and spreading positive motivational thoughts. ."Every Ramadan inspires me; it is such a personal journey. This Ramadan, I intended to focus on my health and capture the beauty of the balanced healthy lifestyle".
"Ramadan should be all about promoting happiness; helping others and supporting each other. This is just one way that I want to give back to my community this year. I urge everyone to do the same; spread happiness and support those in need. Throughout my daily videos, I strive to capture the beauty in everyone and lend a helping hand to those who need it the most." said Lowi Sahi.
The most precious moments in Ramadan take place after the sun sets. In line with Samsung's S8 low light camera capabilities that captures the most vivid and bright photos in low light, #CapturetheBrightness Campaign helped unveil the most beautiful untold stories of these four influencer.
Note to Editor
To view the videos, please visit: http://www.mbc.net/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse