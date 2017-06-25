 
Classic Cars in N. Ireland on display at Frankie & Benny's Restaurant, Sprucefield, Lisburn

Morris Minor Owners Club (N. Ireland Branch) End of Season Run on Saturday 7th October 2017.
 
 
COUNTY DOWN, Northern Ireland - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Around 60 old vehicles will be on display free to the public from
9 am to 11 am at Frankie & Benny's Restaurant, Sprucefield, Lisburn in County Antrim.

These vehicles will be taking part in The Morris Minor Owners Club's End of Season Run and will consist of a wide range of vehicles not just Minors including Triumphs, Fords, Jaguars, Mercedes, MG's and many other well known classics.

They will leave in convoy at 11 am and travel into County Armagh where they will have a picnic lunch stop and then travel west into County Tyrone and will finish up at Quinn's Corner Bar & Restaurant at 175 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1RX where they will be on display again to the general public from 4.00 pm to 6.30 pm.

All makes and models of vehicles first registered on or before 31st. December 1989 are eligible to enter. Entry Forms to enter can be downloaded now from the Club's website from the link below.

The Morris Minor Club is one of the longest established and most active Clubs in Northern Ireland with a membership of around 150 enthusiasts from all over the Province and further afield some owning a Morris Minor others owning MG's, Ford Anglias, Austin-Healey Sprites, Triumph Stags etc.

The Club welcomes owners of old makes and models of old vehicles.  During the winter months they meet monthly on the first Thursday of each month at Hallequins off the Malone Road in Belfast and from Easter to October each year have numerous outings in their old vehicles.

For further details on the Club refer to their website http://www.mmoc-ni.co.uk or contact their Secretary

Mrs.Susan Shepherd Email : secretary@mmoc-ni.co.uk

Telephone : 07889 963999.

