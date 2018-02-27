News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Easter Monday Old Vehicle Run In Northern Ireland
The Morris Minor Owners Club is holding their Annual Easter Monday Run on 2nd April starting at Malone Golf Club, Belfast.
Open to all makes and models of old vehicles registered prior to 1990 (not just Minors) the Run will start with all entrants having a hearty breakfast with vehicles leaving in convoy at 11 am.
They will travel via Ballyskeagh Road, McKinstry Road, Stoneyford Road, Budore Road and Mallusk Road to Sandyknowes roundabout then Doagh Road to Hilliside Nursery Centre where they will be on display to the public from 12.30 pm to 3 pm.
Leaving there they will travel via Ballyboley Road, Deerpark Road and Cairncastle Road finishing at Carirndhu Golf Club with vehicles on display there from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
This is the first run of the rally season and always proves a very popular event with entrants travelling fsbdt from as far away as Coleraine, Enniskillen & Monaghan to take part.
Local entries received so far are :
Andrew Elwood from Dunmurry in a 1966 Morris Minor Traveller
George Kernohan from Bangor in a 1982 Mercedes 280C
Bert Lyttle from Doagh in a 1962 Morris Minor Traveller
Desmond Denver from Downpatrick in a 1968 Minor Convertible
Eugene Morgan from Crossgar in a 1938 Austin 8
Charlie Annan from Ballygowan in a 1971 MG B Roadster
David Flood from Bangor in a 1981 Jaguar XJ6
Geoffrey Farlow from Enniskillen in a 1974 Humber Scepte
Donna Hunter from Newtownabbey in a 1989 Nissan Pao
The Morris Minor Owners Club is one of the most active old vehicle Clubs in NI with over 100 members and they welcome all old vehicle owners not just those who own the famous moggie. They organise a wide range of outings across the country starting on Easter Monday right through to September.
To enter this event or for further information on the Club visit their website http://www.mmoc-
Contact
David McCullough
***@mmoc-ni.co.uk
028 9036 4986
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse