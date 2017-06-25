 
Dates of IBSAT 2017, a MBA Entrance Exam for Admission in ICFAI Business School is Declared

Dates of IBSAT 2017, MBA Entrance Exam for admission in ICFAI Business School is declared. MBA aspirants who are looking for career in management can apply now!
 
 
IBSAT2017
IBSAT2017
 
HYDERABAD, India - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ICFAI Business School has announced dates of IBSAT 2017, which a a national level MBA Entrance Exam. Students who are looking for a career as manager in MNC and leading companies of India can apply for ICFAI Business School now. Application submission date start from 1st of July and ends on 12 December 2017. IBSAT 2017 test will start from 21st December and ends on 24th December 2017. Result will be declared on 2nd January 2018.

Candidates who have qualified based on are called for the selection process at IBS Hyderabad in February 2018. The selection process comprises of Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

ICFAI Business School offer MBA program at Hyderabad, Dehradun and Jaipur campuses. PGPM programs are offered at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses.

While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about IBSAT 2017, he said,"IBSAT is a Computer Based Test (CBT) and consists of multiple choice questions. IBSAT is of 2 hours duration and is aimed at testing the applicants ability in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary, analytical reasoning and reading comprehension."

IBSAT is abbreviation for ICFAI Business School Aptitude test, is an online aptitude test conducted by The ICFAI Foundation For Higher Education (a deemed to be University under Section 3 of UGC act 1956), for students seeking admission to the MBA / PhD programs of IBS Hyderabad.

To know more about IBSAT 2017 Click Here (http://general.ibsindia.org/landingpage6/index.asp??utm_s...).

About ICFAI Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibsbusinessschool

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8
