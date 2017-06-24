News By Tag
8Mode LED Fidget Spinner Has Eight Modes and Amazing LED Light Display
A new fidget spinner with an amazing, spinning LED light display and eight different modes from which to choose
According to the developers, the 8Mode Spinner is unlike any fidget spinner on the market. An interactive spinning light pattern displays accurate spin speed and distance along with special effects and games.
To raise funding for manufacturing, the designers have launched a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of $20,000 by July 13th. The product is available now for pre-order on Kickstarter. More details are at www.8mode.com
Michael Cooper and Matt Dwyer began the company in 2017 and developed a fully functional prototype. "Our goal is to raise enough funds to afford the tooling and components for manufacturing. We're just excited to see this in the hands of as many people as possible." says Matt Dwyer, Partner at 8Mode.
The owners of the company are experienced engineers with skills in electronics and product development in the telecommunications industry..
"Matt and I have worked together as engineers for over 21 years. We have dreamed about taking one of our own projects to the market." says Michael Cooper, Partner at 8Mode. "Our own kids are obsessed with fidget spinners. We saw the opportunity to use our skills to make something really great. People are going crazy over the prototype and we're pretty sure this is going to be very popular."
