 
News By Tag
* Mental Health
* In My Mind
* Shaida Mehrban
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Enfield
  Middlesex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


"In My Mind" by Shaida Mehrban is published

This is a gripping novel about a young man with mental health issues
 
 
IN MY MIND - cover
IN MY MIND - cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mental Health
* In My Mind
* Shaida Mehrban

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Enfield - Middlesex - England

Subject:
* Products

ENFIELD, England - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- ISBN#978-1944156473

"In My Mind" by Shaida Mehrban is published

A gripping story of a young man with mental health issues

About the Book:

"In My Mind" is the story of a young man who is infatuated by a student named Gabriella who reminds him of delicate butterflies. It follows Steve from childhood to adulthood and the mental demons that play havoc in his mind. He is unable to talk to anyone about it as he doesn't realise the mental depth he is in, till that dreadful night when Gabriella dies whilst held by him against her will, and he is then sent away.

This story covers mental health, depression and hitting rock bottom in Steve's mind and looks at how this sensitive subject is still a taboo as we do not know enough about mental health and its consequences on our and others' lives.

About the Author:

Shaida Merhban is the author of numerous novels with very important social messages including "Tears Behind the Veil", "Tears of Silence", "Blossom and I", "Remembering the Night Train", "Mother's Veil" and "Eyes of Osama".

Excerpt from "In My Mind":

"He sits on his buttocks with his nose dribbling slowly like the tap that has worn out its washer, but all the while, he keeps his eyes firmly on hers. Fixated. For a moment, he stands still and yet his head is chasing butterflies. Nothing new there! His humming tune sounds like, "Sweet Gabriella the most delicate butterfly of all, now here with me forever, just the way it should be, the way it should have been a long lifetime ago, my sweet, my sweet." He interrupts his own broken strings to slide his arm straight across his moist face. He carries on, telling her that it has taken him five years to get her to come to stay in his kingdom even though she has visited his public house upstairs many times."

"In My Mind" by Shaida Mehrban is available in paperback with coloured illustrations from Amazon at:

www.amazon.co.uk/My-Mind-Shaida-Mehrban/dp/194415647X

This novel is also available to download in e-book format at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0731FGPTP

Press/Media Contact Details:

Darin Jewell (literary agent for Shaida Mehrban)

Managing Director

The Inspira Group Literary Agency

Tel. 0208 292 5163

E-mail: darin@theinspirgroup.com

Contact
The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
End
Source:The Inspira Group
Email:***@theinspiragroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Mental Health, In My Mind, Shaida Mehrban
Industry:Books
Location:Enfield - Middlesex - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release 1 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share