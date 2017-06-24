"In My Mind" by Shaida Mehrban is published

This is a gripping novel about a young man with mental health issues

-- ISBN#978-1944156473"In My Mind" is the story of a young man who is infatuated by a student named Gabriella who reminds him of delicate butterflies. It follows Steve from childhood to adulthood and the mental demons that play havoc in his mind. He is unable to talk to anyone about it as he doesn't realise the mental depth he is in, till that dreadful night when Gabriella dies whilst held by him against her will, and he is then sent away.This story covers mental health, depression and hitting rock bottom in Steve's mind and looks at how this sensitive subject is still a taboo as we do not know enough about mental health and its consequences on our and others' lives.Shaida Merhban is the author of numerous novels with very important social messages including "Tears Behind the Veil", "Tears of Silence", "Blossom and I", "Remembering the Night Train", "Mother's Veil" and "Eyes of Osama"."He sits on his buttocks with his nose dribbling slowly like the tap that has worn out its washer, but all the while, he keeps his eyes firmly on hers. Fixated. For a moment, he stands still and yet his head is chasing butterflies. Nothing new there! His humming tune sounds like, "Sweet Gabriella the most delicate butterfly of all, now here with me forever, just the way it should be, the way it should have been a long lifetime ago, my sweet, my sweet." He interrupts his own broken strings to slide his arm straight across his moist face. He carries on, telling her that it has taken him five years to get her to come to stay in his kingdom even though she has visited his public house upstairs many times."This novel is also available to download in e-book format at:Darin Jewell (literary agent for Shaida Mehrban)Managing DirectorThe Inspira Group Literary AgencyTel. 0208 292 5163E-mail: darin@theinspirgroup.com