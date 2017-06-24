 
Twin Cities Remodeling Company Discusses Six Tips for Creating the Perfect Living Space

Titus Contracting shares what home updates and processes to prioritize
 
 
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Titus Contracting, a residential remodeling company serving St Paul, Minneapolis and the entire Twin Cities area, discusses top tips for creating the perfect living space. Homeowners are finding ways to make their homes more personal, eco-friendly, valuable and functional. And, as they begin this process to create an updated space to enjoy themselves, or to help increase the value of their home, there are a few ideas and tips to consider.

First, it is important to plan ahead. Planning is the most important part of the home remodeling process. Pay close attention to what is possible within the space determine whether or not structural changes are realistic and safe. Just because a client wants to take out a wall between the office and living room, it doesn't always mean it is safe and feasible. Professional home remodelers like those at Titus Contracting are able to make the final call and advise whether or not a structural change is advised. This is where planning ahead helps; having this extra time allows homeowners to assess and reassess what they want in order to match up with what is possible for their home.

Second, think outside the box. Consider having custom bookshelves, cabinetry, furniture, or woodworking included to show off individuality and style. There are many ways to put a fresh spin on a traditional space.

Third, bring the outside in. Install more windows. Have a decorative window seat built, complete with shelving or a hidden storage area for extra seating, more light, and a beautiful way to showcase style.

Fourth, for many families, the kitchen is where the day begins and ends. So, consider custom cabinetry. Whether it is with unique wood designs, inset shelving, a custom-built table, bar or workspace, stone countertops, an unconventional paint pattern, or other features, the kitchen is a great space to show off unique design and heritage.

Fifth, consider the bedroom. No home makeover would be complete without taking time to design bedrooms that encourage rest and rejuvenation. Add a custom designed walk-in closet, a hidden alcove for unwinding, or another special element that is inviting.

Finally, consider the bathroom. Turn a basic bathroom into a home spa with custom cabinetry and counters, textured finishes, spa elements, and more.

Titus Contracting are remodeling contractors that specialize in home remodeling serving residential and commercial clients in Minneapolis, St Paul and the surrounding areas. The company specializes in home additions, large home remodeling projects and commercial renovations. Titus Contracting has a reputation for good communication, timely work and reliable contractors. To find out more information about the Twin Cities remodeling company, visit their site at http://www.homeremodelers.com/.

Contact
Scott Rajavuori
***@homeremodelers.com
Source:Titus Contracting
Email:***@homeremodelers.com Email Verified
Click to Share