 
News By Tag
* Consumer Devices
* RSP Testing
* Gsma
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Paderborn
  North Rhine-Westphalia
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


GSMA RSP Test Specification for Consumer Devices Accomplished with Support from COMPRION

 
PADERBORN, Germany - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- New developed tests within SGP.23 ensure worldwide interoperability and improve quality of eUICCs, devices and servers

The eagerly expected test specification for Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) of eUICCs in consumer devices is ready and was recently published by the GSMA. COMPRION was involved in the development of device test cases for the SGP.23 test specification. Olga Kaethler, Senior Technical Consultant at COMPRION, explains: "The new test cases are the basis for interoperability and high quality of all involved components within the just arising eUICC ecosystem of consumer devices. We have worked day and night for the last ten months and we are proud that the test specification is now available."

In September 2016, the GSMA, who represent the interests of the mobile operator community asked COMPRION and two other test equipment vendors to jointly develop this important test specification according to the SGP.21 und SGP.22 core specifications for Remote SIM Provisioning. The quality of the defined tests was discussed and proved within the GSMA RSPTEST group. These tests will be used for the certification of products within the RSP consumer devices ecosystem.

After reaching this big milestone with the completion of v1.0 SGP.23, the RSPTEST group is now working on maintaining and advancing the specification with optional features.

http://www.comprion.com
End
Source:COMPRION GmbH
Email:***@comprion.com Email Verified
Tags:Consumer Devices, RSP Testing, Gsma
Industry:Software
Location:Paderborn - North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
COMPRION PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share