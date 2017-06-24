GSMA RSP Test Specification for Consumer Devices Accomplished with Support from COMPRION

End

--The eagerly expected test specification for Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) of eUICCs in consumer devices is ready and was recently published by the GSMA. COMPRION was involved in the development of device test cases for the SGP.23 test specification. Olga Kaethler, Senior Technical Consultant at COMPRION, explains: "The new test cases are the basis for interoperability and high quality of all involved components within the just arising eUICC ecosystem of consumer devices. We have worked day and night for the last ten months and we are proud that the test specification is now available."In September 2016, the GSMA, who represent the interests of the mobile operator community asked COMPRION and two other test equipment vendors to jointly develop this important test specification according to the SGP.21 und SGP.22 core specifications for Remote SIM Provisioning. The quality of the defined tests was discussed and proved within the GSMA RSPTEST group. These tests will be used for the certification of products within the RSP consumer devices ecosystem.After reaching this big milestone with the completion of v1.0 SGP.23, the RSPTEST group is now working on maintaining and advancing the specification with optional features.