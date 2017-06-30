Microsoft has been Able to Launch New Surface Pro before the Update of Apple iPad

 
Industry News





Microsoft has been Able to Launch New Surface Pro
SAN RAMON, Calif. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- At a recently concluded event in Shanghai, rumors became true when it came to the light that Microsoft has been launching the surface pro. On the flipside, the launch of the new surface has been expected by many tech fans. However, Microsoft has not hinted at the proposition of launching this new device. It has come to light at the recently concluded Shanghai event that a new Surface Pro and a new Surface pen is all set to rule the markets.

The New Surface Pro

At the Shanghai event, tech giant Microsoft has announced the arrival of Windows 10 China Government version and there it has also released its new Surface Pro. Being termed as the successor to Surface Pro 4, the newly launched Surface Pro has the required abilities to top the table of being one of the most affordable computers. On the flipside, many also believe that the brand is migrating away from the idea of sealing tablets and is concentrating more on selling laptops.

This new device launched by Microsoft has several features and ergonomics that can make it a head turner in the industry. It has a slim design that has a Kickstand which can adapt to various positions. Moreover, the external keyboard can also be maintained. It weighs around 770 g which is well under a kilogram that can appeal greatly to the buyers.

Microsoft Windows Technical Support: http://www.techlabs24x7.com/support-for-microsoft

