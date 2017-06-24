News By Tag
Combining Website Development with SEO
Header Tags
One of the recognised factors in SEO is content. When optimising for a campaign, it's important to have a set of keywords which are distributed across the website in the copy on each page. Header tags are critical carriers of these keywords as well, and H1, H2, H3, etc. tags all provide weighting the keywords.
Incorporating descriptive H1 tags that feature your keyword is highly important to rank well in search engine results. When building a website, ensure that the header is well-labelled and appropriately positioned for your most important keywords.
Image Optimisation
Websites can often include a large number of images (exponentially so if you run an e-commerce website). What happens if you have too many photos? The website slows down, and that is worse than you think. Google's whole aim for its algorithm is to present users with the best, most relevant information.
But it doesn't matter how relevant it is if it isn't the best for user experience. A fast loading website gets boost from Google, pushing it higher in search engine results. If you've got lots of images, ensure they are resized and compressed in order to maximise your speed.
Overall Design
While this isn't the most useful title of a paragraph, it actually is critical to the overall way that Google indexes your website (how it wants to rank you). You need to ensure that your robots.txt file is set up correctly, that you have a sitemap uploaded to Google, and that your pagination is set up correctly so that search engines can see 100% of what you want it to see.
Don't assume Google is a human. It's not. It's a robot. A very clever robot, but it still has to follow particular rules. These rules are well-known and set in place so that you can optimise accordingly. Your developer needs to know how to set up the page appropriately, because you don't want to spend all that money building the page to then have to spend more fixing it for SEO purposes.
