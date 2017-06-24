Matthew Scully, Partner, Burr & Forman LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast

News By Tag
Matthew Scully, Partner, Burr & Forman LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Is the Grass Greener for NLRB Under Trump Administration? LIVE Webcast
About Matthew Scully
Matthew Scully is a Labor & Employment Partner at Burr & Forman LLP. Matt represents management in the area of labor and employment law, focusing on managing the complex economic, legal and business decision employers must make in effectively managing their workforce. Matthew represents employers in responding to traditional union organizing, unfair labor practice matters before the National Labor Relations Board, labor injunction proceedings, and grievance arbitrations. His practice includes helping businesses during union campaigns, and often provides training to supervisors and managers on positive employee relations. Matthew also has experience litigating and advising clients in workplace investigations, disciplinary actions, employment policies, and managing leave. He works with clients in various industries and with small, medium and large sized employers, including Fortune 500 companies.
AboutBurr & Forman LLP
Burr & Forman's experienced legal team serves clients with local, national, and international legal needs. With particular industry strengths in the financial institutions, health care and manufacturing sectors, the firm's attorneys draw from a diverse range of backgrounds and experience to serve as trusted business advisors and legal counsel to help clients achieve their goals. Burr & Forman is a Southeast, regional firm with 300 attorneys and 11 offices in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.burr.com.
Event Synopsis:
Under the new administration, many alterations and remarkable developments are expected to pave their way to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB's) regulatory framework. Trump has not discussed in detail how the new administration will manage and address labor and employment issues, but is expected to undo most of Obama's labor-related executive orders and rules. Listen as a seasoned panel of thought leaders, professionals and practitioners brought together by The Knowledge Group provide and present an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as recent developments affecting NLRB and the potential impact of the Trump Administration to labor relations. Speakers will identify key issues and legal trends and will offer insights surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
§ The NLRB: Past, Present, and Future
§ Alterations to Labor Law
§ Addressing Opportunities and Pitfalls
§ Trump's Impact on the Workplace Regulations
§ Trends, Developments, and Updates
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
