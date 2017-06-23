News By Tag
Get Frequent Flyer Running Points This Weekend On The Gold Coast
Can you imagine earning loads of exclusive prizes for exercising?
Can you imagine getting flown to Thailand for free…just because you ran?
This is the reality of Running Heroes (https://au.runningheroes.com/)
Running Heroes is the frequent flyer equivalent for runners. It's the world's first rewards platform for runners, and as people run, they automatically accrue points that go toward incredible prizes or savings.
"We've given away numerous 5 star running trips to Thailand and 10 day adventure holidays valued at over $3,000 to our members. They literally haven't done anything apart from run in order to win these fantastic prizes", said Sam Canavan, Managing Director, Running Heroes Australia and New Zealand.
Running Heroes has more than 350 partners Australia-wide;
So how does this work?
Running Heroes is a completely FREE service that connects with the most popular apps, GPS watches and activity trackers such as Runkeeper, Strava, Nike +, TomTom, Fitbit, Polar, and Garmin. As you run you are rewarded with points that go toward discounts off products and services all over Australia.
Once your run is complete, your activity, based off your GPS, will seamlessly sync back to Running Heroes where points will be given. Activity points are calculated by:
• Distance run
• Amount of time you've run for
• Elevation
• Your speed
"It doesn't matter if you are running for the first time or you're in the elite bracket. Any runner of any ability can be a part of Running Heroes and accumulate points. It's suitable for keen walkers, people just getting into training, the casual athlete or the more serious runner.
"If you are running in either the 5.7km, 10km, half marathon or full marathon this weekend on the Gold Coast, you may as well accumulate some points. You're already running, so get rewarded for it!", said Canavan.
For the very first time, your blood, sweat, tears, and kilometres will actually reward you.
To interview Sam Canavan, Managing Director, Running Heroes Australia and New Zealand, please contact Joe Hughes from N O W! Communications on joe@nowcommunications.com.au or 0455 494 409.
-ENDS-
