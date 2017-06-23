News By Tag
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) Dallas Hosts Third Annual AXIS Awards
Gala to celebrate those who lead the way in Talent Development
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) Dallas Chapter (http://www.tddallas.org/)
Over the last several years, AXIS has acknowledged 20+ organizations for their outstanding work in the field of talent development on such topics as leadership development, instructional design and delivery, leading technologies, performance management, change management and strategic planning.
People are truly central to an organization's success and those who invest in their talent accelerate business performance. By recognizing the exemplary work being done in the world of talent development, ATD hopes to inspire organizations of all types and sizes to continue investing in their talent and establish the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex as the Talent Capital of the world.
ATD Dallas invites you to share your organizations' stories today – large or small, private, public or non-profit. We hope you will help us recognize and celebrate all the great work being done today in talent development. It's fast, easy, and free to apply! To learn more about the AXIS Awards and submit an application, visit our website today – https://www.tddallas.org/
