Dallas Wins Chapter Excellence Award from ATD

-- The Association for Talent Development (ATD) presented a Chapter Excellence Award during the 2017 International Conference & Exposition, held recently in Atlanta, GA, to the Dallas chapter.The chapter won the award for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships in the large chapter category."Our chapters are important partners in ATD's mission to empower professionals to develop knowledge and skills successfully,"says Jennifer Homer, ATD's VP of Communications. "The impact they have in their local communities and in support of the profession is impressive. Winning a Chapter Excellence Award is proof of the hard work and dedication of our local chapters and volunteer leaders.""We are so excited and thankful for this recognition,"says Dallas Chapter President Mike Thompson. "It further indicates that we're doing what it takes to make Dallas the Talent Capital of the United States."The ATD Chapter Excellence Awards recognize chapters that have achieved excellence in three key areas of chapter development:strategic partnership, joint chapter-ATD membership growth, and the advancement of the profession through CPLP. CPLP is the Certified Professional in Learning and Performance credential, the professional credential for the talent development field. Winning chapters received a $1,000 cash award from ATD. For more information, visit http://www.tddallas.org About ATDThe Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Originally established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led U.S. chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit http://www.td.org