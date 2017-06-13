News By Tag
Dallas Wins Chapter Excellence Award from ATD
Group Recognized For Achievement in Strategic Partnerships by National Organization
The chapter won the award for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships in the large chapter category.
"Our chapters are important partners in ATD's mission to empower professionals to develop knowledge and skills successfully,"
"We are so excited and thankful for this recognition,"
The ATD Chapter Excellence Awards recognize chapters that have achieved excellence in three key areas of chapter development:
About ATD
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Originally established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).
ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led U.S. chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit http://www.td.org.
Media Contact
Jeff Kribs
2144600198
***@nfnitude.com
