(NEW!) Boston! Seminar & Networking Event for Pet Professionals Aug. 8, 2017
We are thrilled to have Senior Digital Strategist, Pet Owner Advocate, and Lifetime APP Member Jane Harrell, President of 'Cause Digital Marketing as our expert speaker and instructor at our Boston event. Jane will be teaching pet pros 'How to simplify their social media strategies with ROI results' at this hands-on seminar.
This event is perfect for veteran and new pet professionals, especially those busy pet pros who struggle in figuring out which platforms their business should be on to get in front of potential customers using social media. This seminar will help educate pet pros on how to get the best Return on your Investment when it comes to social media, blogging, promotion and so on.
At this seminar the following topics will be discussed:
· Learn how to apply evergreen, planned and timely strategies for your pet business social media and marketing
· Learn how social media and other channels (like SEO and blogging) can work together to enhance each other for bigger results
· Examples of social media strategies that have worked for other pet pros
· Understanding which social platforms are best for your business
· How to get your social media strategy efforts to pay off
· Q & A throughout and leave with how-to and homework!
"I'm so excited to go back to the city where I started my pet industry career 16 years ago. The Boston community of pet lovers and businesses is a truly special one and I'm excited to bring everything I've learned over the years to help shape success for the businesses in a town I love so much," said Jane Harrell, President of 'Cause Digital Marketing. "I am really looking forward this event hosted by American Pet Professionals, and so happy they are making this available for pet pros in Boston."
"I am thrilled to be able to bring this event to Boston pet professionals and I knew Jane was the perfect person to speak on this topic for our audience. Jane's expertise in the pet industry and in helping pet professionals with their social media and digital strategies definitely stands out. We can't wait to see everyone in Boston," said Nancy Hassel, President and Founder of American Pet Professionals.
Jane's passion for helping pet businesses and focused understanding of the online pet-owner space has earned her a reputation for innovation, expertise and proven results with businesses like Discovery Communications (Petfinder), Purina and IDEXX Laboratories.
With 16 years in the pet industry and 10+ in digital marketing, Jane's lead digital strategy and implementation from the ground-up, creating tangible financial results. Jane's entrepreneurial spirit mixes with her hands-on digital expertise to uniquely qualify her as a leader who not only envisions and creates strategy, but brings together and leads teams that get it done.
This event is limited to 20 pet pros! Gourmet snacks, Cheese Monger and Gourmet desserts and refreshments will be served. Each attendee will get a swag bag as a thank you for attending this event!
The Early BIRD cost for non-members is $79 per person and early bird pricing ends on July 25, 2017. Pet Pros can RSVP by going to: http://americanpetprofessionals.com/
For more information on this event contact Nancy Hassel at (631) 446-1105 or by email at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com.
Sponsorship Opportunities Available for this event.
About 'Cause Digital Marketing:
At 'cause DM, our team has more than 15 years in the pet industry and marketing space -- and 10 years running and collaborating with some of the world's largest brands, like Petfinder.com, Purina, Discovery Communications, the ASPCA and more. We not only understand our clients' industry, we can offer both one-time and on-going digital marketing services that drive client loyalty, purchasing behavior and long-time success of both pet and small business' revenue. The digital marketing space gives small businesses access to create, measure and focus their marketing energies on those efforts that yield the highest return. We help our clients identify, create and scale out those tactics, while all the while keeping our eye on how to measurably reach our clients' goals -- without breaking the bank.
About American Pet Professionals:
American Pet Professionals, (APP), is a multiple award winning National Business Networking and Educational Organization for the Pet Industry. Educating, Uniting, Referring, Connecting and Helping all Pet Professionals since 2009! The organization offers in-person networking events nationwide with expert speakers offering their expertise on many different topics to help individuals and businesses grow, work together and unite the pet industry. Hosting nearly 100 in-person networking and educational events for pet professionals since it's inception. In addition to in-person networking events, American Pet Professionals, also hosts webinars for it's members; Facebook LIVE video series highlighting APP member pet professionals;
Media Contact
nancy@americanpetprofessionals.com
