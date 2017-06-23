Country(s)
Camcloud Receives Hanwha Techwin America's Partner of the Year Award
Award Presented Each Year to Technology Partners with Exceptional Service and Integration Capabilities
OTTAWA, Ontario - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Camcloud, a leader in cloud video surveillance has announced that its service and partner program has been awarded the 2016 Partner of the Year Award from Hanwha Techwin America, highlighting Camcloud's outstanding ability to integrate with Hanwha's product line. The award was presented during ICS West, held in Las Vegas in April.
The Hanwha Techwin America and Camcloud plug-and-play solution is a market-unique offering, enabling businesses or dealers to easily configure their surveillance cameras for the cloud without the need for port forwarding or other complex network setup. The solution ensures all surveillance video is stored securely in the cloud, while leveraging mobile apps, health checks and notifications to ensure constant uptime. Dealers are able to brand the solution and resell it with supporting customized web and mobile phone applications-
"The recognition by Hanwha Techwin America as Partner of the Year is a testament to our commitment to powerful integrations between Camcloud's Cloud Video Surveillance solution and Hanwha's technologies,"
"VSaaS is a fast growing market and is becoming a high priority for security and alarm dealers. With this joint solution, Hanwha dealers will have the ability to provide VSaaS services through their solution offerings," Said Tom Cook, Senior Vice President of Sales, Hanwha Techwin America. "Our technology partnership with Camcloud gives dealers the opportunity to not only provide cloud surveillance to their customers, but to offer one of the best plug and play solutions under their own brand."
ABOUT CAMCLOUD
Camcloud is a leading provider of cloud video surveillance solutions. The company provides an open and secure platform designed for homes and small businesses. Security camera owners can easily connect their cameras to the cloud, while leveraging mobile apps, health checks and notifications to ensure constant uptime. Camcloud eliminates the need for complex and expensive on-premise hardware, while providing powerful mobile and web applications to manage stored media and cameras from anywhere. Camcloud is making video surveillance convenient, accessible and secure for clients and partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.camcloud.com
ABOUT HANWHA TECHWIN AMERICA
About Hanwha Techwin America Hanwha Techwin America is the U.S. subsidiary of Hanwha Techwin, a South Korean based company. Hanwha Techwin is a leading global supplier of solutions for IP and analog video surveillance. Building on the company's history of innovation, Hanwha Techwin America is dedicated to providing solutions with the highest levels of performance, reliability and cost-efficiency for professional security applications, such as continuing development in advanced edge devices and video analytics. For more information, visit www.hanwhasecurity.com
