Camcloud and Hanwha Techwin America to Showcase Cloud Video Surveillance Solution at Electronic Security Expo
Joint solution revolutionizes the deployment of cloud video surveillance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- —Booth #338 at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX)—
Camcloud, the leading provider of cloud video surveillance solutions for homes, businesses and dealers, today announced they will be showcasing their partnership and joint solution with Hanwha Techwin at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) Conference, being held June 13-16 at Music City Center in Nashville, TN.
The Camcloud and Hanwha Techwin America partnership delivers a market-unique video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) solution that revolutionizes how Hanwha Techwin cameras can be configured for the cloud. End users and dealers are able to easily deploy cloud cameras right from the Camcloud mobile app. The joint solution ensures that all Hanwha Techwin cameras are auto-discovered on the network, the necessary firmware and Camcloud software is installed in the background, and the cameras are auto-configured for the cloud -- all from an easy-to-use mobile app. The solution allows users and dealers to add an unlimited amount of cameras, while eliminating the need for specialized on-site hardware.
"We are excited to collaborate with Camcloud on this unique and innovative VSaaS solution," states Tom Cook, Senior VP, Hanwha Techwin America. "The solution simply requires a Hanwha camera, an Internet connection, and the cameras and Camcloud do the rest. This is a game-changer in ease-of-use, enabling customers to add powerful cloud capabilities without needing any specialized hardware".
"We're proud of our partnership with Hanwha that delivers a market-unique solution, enabling Hanwha dealers to easily create recurring monthly revenue streams," said Brendan Harrison, Camcloud CEO. "As cloud video surveillance deployments continue to grow, an increasing number of solution providers are offering their customers an easy to deploy cloud solution that removes all the pain points of a traditional VMS."
ESX attendees can learn more by:
Visiting Camcloud at booth #338 in the exhibit hall
Visiting Hanwha Techwin American at booth #336 in the exhibit hall
Attending info session: "VSaaS presented by Hanwha and Camcloud" on Thursday @ 9:30-10:45am in Room 205c
Camcloud offers innovative dealer programs that allow partners to offer the service to their clients without having to build or configure the platform themselves. The program includes plug-and-play integration with cameras, mobile apps, e-commerce billing and a branded web portal. Contact partner@camcloud.com to learn more.
