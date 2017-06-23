 
News By Tag
* Sebastian Faure
* Actor Sebastian Faure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Actor Sebastian Faure: You can achieve anything you want, JUST EMBRACE THE JOURNEY!

 
 
Actor Sebastian Faure
Actor Sebastian Faure
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sebastian Faure
Actor Sebastian Faure

Industry:
Movies

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Actor Sebastian Faure brings a truly unique perspective to his craft: "Life is never easy. At a young age, our parents always told us that you could achieve anything you desire if you put your mind to it. They weren't wrong, but what do we desire? Your journey starts here. First, you have to find your passion. And the only way for you to find what you love most is to experience the work that life has to offer."

Born in Dubai in 1988, his parents divorced early in his life, so he grew up facing those struggles.  But his Mom introduced him to art. "The first time I held a pencil and started drawing was when I was with her. The first time I had to recite a poetry sonnet in class, I was practicing at home with my mum. She was always there to support me. For that, I'm grateful."

Showing promise at a young age, he initially earned a scientific baccalaureate from the Lycee Georges Pompidou in France.

He went on to attend the Sorbonne University in Paris, majoring in Art History and Archeology, where he fell in love with acting. He graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Art History and Archeology and a Minor in Theatre.

Moving back to Dubai he started working in a gallery as an art consultant. After three years, his passion for acting overtook him, so he moved to the City of Angels, Los Angeles, CA where he earned a Masters in Fine Art Acting from the New York Film Academy in Burbank. He is grateful to have been coached by people like George McGrath, Isabela Hofmann, Joe Basile, George Russo, and Ken Lerner, just to name a few.

He became aquainted with acting techniques from Stanislavski to Meisner, from Meisner to Lee Strasberg, from Strasberg to Chekhov, Chekhov to Grotowski. He was able to take something from all of these techniques in order to create his own style.

He began to get parts, then developed a great reputation. He began getting more work through referrals because people liked working with him.

He has now made a dozen short films. He wrote two films, directed one and even produced one, although he discovered he doesn't care much for producing.

"Life is about finding your purpose and embracing your journey. In my Acting class, I remember one of my teachers asked me: 'What drives you to your goal?' I simply told him 'I want to be remembered and leave my stamp in this world. Even after I die, I can still affect people's lives through my films.' "

Cast as the lead in the multiple award winning Sui Side Inn, he plays Chef Dimitri. Sui Side Inn tells the story of an innkeeper named Sui who helps people with their struggle. When you want to end your life, you stay at this hotel.

Sui Side Inn earned a 2017 Platinum International Independent award, 2017 LA Shorts award, 2017 Los Angeles Film Award for Best Editing, and a 2017 Best Drama Award from the LA International Film Festival.

Sui Side Inn screened privately at Warner Brothers.

In Retail Blues, he played the manager of a store named Josh. The film is a dark comedy that involves the story of an employee named Justine.  Justine is offered two incredible opportunities: one for singing and one for the store manager. Josh, is Justine's manager who will try any means necessary to have her stay in the store so he can get promoted.

"Every time I pick a role, I always start by understanding the psychology behind that person and the way he perceives life, because acting is all about thought. Then studying the way he interacts with strangers, family members and co-workers."

In The Reverie, a psycho-thriller, he played a photographer named Michael Miller. An unexpected model shows up and insistently asks Michael if he can have his pictures taken. Michael is passionate about photography and decides to accept the stranger's offer. During the photo-shoot, a conversation starts between both them and Michael soon realizes that Edward is here for a reason. Nothing is, as it seems.

The Reverie screened at Warner Brothers.

In Daughter of the Lake, he was cast as the lead: Roland.

Daughter of the Lake is a horror film in which four college students decide to go on a road trip. Tensions start to rise when they find themselves stuck in the middle of nowhere. What was supposed to be a fun college trip turns for the worse when they seek shelter in an abandoned ranch next to a lake.

Daughter of the Lake earned the March 2017 LA Shorts Award, Best Original Story by the Los Angeles Film Awards, April 2017 and Best Horror by the Festigious International Film Festival.

Marlon Brandon, Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, Paul Newman, Orson Welles, Alec Baldwin are some of the actors that inspired me for decades. They are character actors who can mold themselves and fill in the shoes of any fictional character and bring fiction to reality with their dimensional craft and their emotional depth.

"I strive to become like them and hopefully work with talent like them in the near future. These actors show the foundation of what an actor must strive to become, and the films we admire and respect today would never have reached their peaks without the involvement of these great actors."

Sebastian Faure has worked hard in order to pursue his passion for acting. "I'm consistently learning more about life and myself so I can improve my artistic craft."

Up to date press materials on Sebastian Faure available at: http://www.thomcomm.com/sebastian-faure.php

Contact
Stephen C. Thompson
***@thomcomm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thomcomm.com Email Verified
Tags:Sebastian Faure, Actor Sebastian Faure
Industry:Movies
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thompson Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share