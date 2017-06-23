News By Tag
Actor Sebastian Faure: You can achieve anything you want, JUST EMBRACE THE JOURNEY!
Born in Dubai in 1988, his parents divorced early in his life, so he grew up facing those struggles. But his Mom introduced him to art. "The first time I held a pencil and started drawing was when I was with her. The first time I had to recite a poetry sonnet in class, I was practicing at home with my mum. She was always there to support me. For that, I'm grateful."
Showing promise at a young age, he initially earned a scientific baccalaureate from the Lycee Georges Pompidou in France.
He went on to attend the Sorbonne University in Paris, majoring in Art History and Archeology, where he fell in love with acting. He graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Art History and Archeology and a Minor in Theatre.
Moving back to Dubai he started working in a gallery as an art consultant. After three years, his passion for acting overtook him, so he moved to the City of Angels, Los Angeles, CA where he earned a Masters in Fine Art Acting from the New York Film Academy in Burbank. He is grateful to have been coached by people like George McGrath, Isabela Hofmann, Joe Basile, George Russo, and Ken Lerner, just to name a few.
He became aquainted with acting techniques from Stanislavski to Meisner, from Meisner to Lee Strasberg, from Strasberg to Chekhov, Chekhov to Grotowski. He was able to take something from all of these techniques in order to create his own style.
He began to get parts, then developed a great reputation. He began getting more work through referrals because people liked working with him.
He has now made a dozen short films. He wrote two films, directed one and even produced one, although he discovered he doesn't care much for producing.
"Life is about finding your purpose and embracing your journey. In my Acting class, I remember one of my teachers asked me: 'What drives you to your goal?' I simply told him 'I want to be remembered and leave my stamp in this world. Even after I die, I can still affect people's lives through my films.' "
Cast as the lead in the multiple award winning Sui Side Inn, he plays Chef Dimitri. Sui Side Inn tells the story of an innkeeper named Sui who helps people with their struggle. When you want to end your life, you stay at this hotel.
Sui Side Inn earned a 2017 Platinum International Independent award, 2017 LA Shorts award, 2017 Los Angeles Film Award for Best Editing, and a 2017 Best Drama Award from the LA International Film Festival.
Sui Side Inn screened privately at Warner Brothers.
In Retail Blues, he played the manager of a store named Josh. The film is a dark comedy that involves the story of an employee named Justine. Justine is offered two incredible opportunities:
"Every time I pick a role, I always start by understanding the psychology behind that person and the way he perceives life, because acting is all about thought. Then studying the way he interacts with strangers, family members and co-workers."
In The Reverie, a psycho-thriller, he played a photographer named Michael Miller. An unexpected model shows up and insistently asks Michael if he can have his pictures taken. Michael is passionate about photography and decides to accept the stranger's offer. During the photo-shoot, a conversation starts between both them and Michael soon realizes that Edward is here for a reason. Nothing is, as it seems.
The Reverie screened at Warner Brothers.
In Daughter of the Lake, he was cast as the lead: Roland.
Daughter of the Lake is a horror film in which four college students decide to go on a road trip. Tensions start to rise when they find themselves stuck in the middle of nowhere. What was supposed to be a fun college trip turns for the worse when they seek shelter in an abandoned ranch next to a lake.
Daughter of the Lake earned the March 2017 LA Shorts Award, Best Original Story by the Los Angeles Film Awards, April 2017 and Best Horror by the Festigious International Film Festival.
Marlon Brandon, Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, Paul Newman, Orson Welles, Alec Baldwin are some of the actors that inspired me for decades. They are character actors who can mold themselves and fill in the shoes of any fictional character and bring fiction to reality with their dimensional craft and their emotional depth.
"I strive to become like them and hopefully work with talent like them in the near future. These actors show the foundation of what an actor must strive to become, and the films we admire and respect today would never have reached their peaks without the involvement of these great actors."
Sebastian Faure has worked hard in order to pursue his passion for acting. "I'm consistently learning more about life and myself so I can improve my artistic craft."
Up to date press materials on Sebastian Faure available at: http://www.thomcomm.com/
