 
News By Tag
* Bob Cafaro
* When The Music Stopped
* Bob Cafaro Beats Ms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Haddonfield
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Philadelphia Orchestra Cellist Bob Cafaro's Battle and Victory Against Multiple Sclerosis

Diagnosed in 1999 with MS, Bob Cafaro set out to learn all he could about defeating his disease. His story of how he beat MS is documented in his new book "When the Music Stopped"
 
 
Bob Cafaro
Bob Cafaro
HADDONFIELD, N.J. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Bob Cafaro has been a cellist with the Philadelphia Orchestra since 1985.

In early 1999, Bob was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Six months later he was nearly blind, unable to use his hands, and he was told he would be on permanent disability.

Refusing to accept his prognosis, Bob set out to cure himself of the disease. He has since continued his career as a cellist with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Today he is in perfect health and shows no signs of MS.

In his new book, When the Music Stopped, Bob shares the knowledge he gained from extensive research, personal life experiences, and studying people who have accomplished the impossible.

Signed, printed copies of When the Music Stopped are available on Bob's website at bobcafaro.com. When the Music Stopped is also available on Amazon.com for Kindle download and Barnes & Noble, for Nook download.

On his remarkable journey, Bob notes: "Medicine and neurology may be limited in treating MS, but you are not."

See Bob tell his story in a recent TEDx presentation on his media resource page at:

http://www.thomcomm.com/bobcafaropress.php

Contact
Stephen Thompson / Thompson Communications
***@thomcomm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thomcomm.com Email Verified
Tags:Bob Cafaro, When The Music Stopped, Bob Cafaro Beats Ms
Industry:Health
Location:Haddonfield - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thompson Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share