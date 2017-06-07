News By Tag
Philadelphia Orchestra Cellist Bob Cafaro's Battle and Victory Against Multiple Sclerosis
Diagnosed in 1999 with MS, Bob Cafaro set out to learn all he could about defeating his disease. His story of how he beat MS is documented in his new book "When the Music Stopped"
In early 1999, Bob was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Six months later he was nearly blind, unable to use his hands, and he was told he would be on permanent disability.
Refusing to accept his prognosis, Bob set out to cure himself of the disease. He has since continued his career as a cellist with the Philadelphia Orchestra.
Today he is in perfect health and shows no signs of MS.
In his new book, When the Music Stopped, Bob shares the knowledge he gained from extensive research, personal life experiences, and studying people who have accomplished the impossible.
Signed, printed copies of When the Music Stopped are available on Bob's website at bobcafaro.com. When the Music Stopped is also available on Amazon.com for Kindle download and Barnes & Noble, for Nook download.
On his remarkable journey, Bob notes: "Medicine and neurology may be limited in treating MS, but you are not."
See Bob tell his story in a recent TEDx presentation on his media resource page at:
