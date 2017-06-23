News By Tag
Members' Non-Juried Exhibition and Sale on display at The Center for Contemporary Art
Jeanne Brasile, Director of the Walsh Gallery at Seton Hall University, judged the Members' Exhibition and Sale and awarded seven prizes. The "Sally Bush Memorial Award" (first prize) was given to Ken Davis (Bernardsville);
The exhibition, which is open to the public, will be on display through September 7, 2017. The Center for Contemporary Art is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. (908) 234-2345 www.ccabedminster.org
About The Center for Contemporary Art
Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component. The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enabling all visitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/
Gallery Hours
Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday & Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Closed Sundays and major holidays. The gallery is also open during the evening when classes are in session.
Media Contact
Leigh A. Zona, Communications and Development Manager
The Center for Contemporary Art
2020 Burnt Mills Road, Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 234-2345 ext. 104
lzona@ccabedminster.org
Contact
Leigh Zona
***@ccabedminster.org
