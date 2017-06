Members' Non-Juried Exhibition and Sale on display at The Center for Contemporary Art

Sidelined - Oil Painting by Ken Davis

-- The Center for Contemporary Art is pleased to present its annual Members' Non-Juried Exhibition and Sale, a yearly opportunity for The Center's members to exhibit artwork in any media. This year one hundred and thirty members participated, submitting works in painting, pencil, glass, watercolor, charcoal, pastel, photography, mixed media, sculpture and ceramics. While the majority of the entries are paintings, the variety of sculpture, ceramics and mixed media continues to increase, showcasing the diverse community of artists at The Center.Jeanne Brasile, Director of the Walsh Gallery at Seton Hall University, judged the Members' Exhibition and Sale and awarded seven prizes. The "Sally Bush Memorial Award" (first prize) was given to Ken Davis (Bernardsville);Awards of Excellence were given to Helen Marie Farrant (Lebanon) and Peggy Santangelo (Piscataway);and Honorable Mentions were awarded to Margaret Fanning (Warren), JRP Kovacs (Green Village), Diana Wilkoc Patton (Bridgewater)and Elaine Rosenberg (North Brunswick). Elie Porter Trubert, Executive Director of The Center, said in a statement, "I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of our members. In my six years as executive director I have seen the number of members participating in our Members' Exhibition and Sale double and the quality of the work continue to be of the highest caliber."The exhibition, which is open to the public, will be on display through September 7, 2017. The Center for Contemporary Art is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. (908) 234-2345 www.ccabedminster.org Jpeg images are available upon request.Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component. The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enablingvisitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/ Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Friday & Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Closed Sundays and major holidays. The gallery is also open during the evening when classes are in session.Leigh A. Zona, Communications and Development ManagerThe Center for Contemporary Art2020 Burnt Mills Road, Bedminster, NJ 07921(908) 234-2345 ext. 104lzona@ccabedminster.org