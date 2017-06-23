News By Tag
Acuity Cloud Solutions Joins Arizona Tech Council
Established in 2002, the Arizona Technology Council is a private, not-for-profit trade association founded to connect, represent and support the state's expanding technology industry. To promote economic growth and professional development in Arizona's technology sector, the Council provides members networking opportunities, business support and access to educational forums. The Council strives to distinguish Arizona as a leader in the technology community and offer resources that are exclusive to its members.
Acuity delivers expert functional and technical implementation services for Oracle HCM Cloud, including Taleo, Fusion and E-Business Suite, with over 200 completed integrations. Drawing from hundreds of successful client engagements in a wide variety of industries, Acuity's experts deliver innovative solutions and best practices to ensure systems are aligned with business products and processes, implemented and supported efficiently and optimized to their highest potential.
About Acuity Cloud Solutions
Acuity Cloud Solutions is an HR consulting partner and Oracle Gold Partner, specializing in HCM cloud-based application services with a focus on Taleo, Fusion and E-Business Suite. The team has 100+ years' combined experience delivering expert knowledge with implementations, migrations, upgrades, system administration, training, support, project management, and more. Acuity provides a full spectrum of HR services from benefits to employee relations to recruiting. For more information, visit www.acuitycloudsolutions.com.
