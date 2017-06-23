 
Cristallight.com - New Free Online QR Code Generator

The Cristallight Software announces the launch of a free QR Code generator online on www.cristallight.com.
 
PALATINE, Ill. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Quick Response Code (QR Code) is a barcode type created for the Japan's automotive industry. In 1994, DENSO WAVE (then a division of DENSO CORPORATION) announced the release of its QR Code.

The free online QR Code Generator located at www.cristallight.com/free-qrcode-generator-online.aspx. The online QR Code generator allows creating barcodes quickly and easily. The most popular code resolve is to use vCard contact information. The user simply enters his information into the fields provided on the web page and the generator will produce a QR code easily. This type of QR code can be incorporated into booklets or business cards or populate it using smartphone's interface.  Other types of QR codes created by the online code generator include those that resolve to a SMS, phone number, WiFi information, email or URL address.

Short usage instructions:

1. Enter text or paste it in the given text fieldes.

2. Click GENERATE button to create QR code.

3. To download after generating your QR code, right click and choose "Save Image As".

Our mission at Cristallight Software is to make the most popular black-and-white QR barcodes accessible to all, especially to non professional users.

Our QRCode generation online service is absolutely free of charge. You can generate as many codes as you need without any restriction. There are no upgrades to full or demo versions, it's 100% free.  We hope it'll useful and will help to make your life comfortable.

Visit http://www.cristallight.com/free-qrcode-generator-online.... to get free qrcode online
