Cristallight.com - New Free Online QR Code Generator
The Cristallight Software announces the launch of a free QR Code generator online on www.cristallight.com.
The free online QR Code Generator located at www.cristallight.com/
Short usage instructions:
1. Enter text or paste it in the given text fieldes.
2. Click GENERATE button to create QR code.
3. To download after generating your QR code, right click and choose "Save Image As".
Our mission at Cristallight Software is to make the most popular black-and-white QR barcodes accessible to all, especially to non professional users.
Our QRCode generation online service is absolutely free of charge. You can generate as many codes as you need without any restriction. There are no upgrades to full or demo versions, it's 100% free. We hope it'll useful and will help to make your life comfortable.
Visit http://www.cristallight.com/
