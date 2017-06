UpsideLMS' Toolkit Promises to Fast-Track Organisations' Journey to LMS Success

UpsideLMS releases 'LMS Success Kit', a curated collection of its finest LMS resources packed with practical and easy-to-implement tips, best practices, and guidelines, to help organisations make their LMS initiative a success.

-- Organisations, whether implementing an LMS for the first time or switching to another one, need to follow a pre-defined set of processes, adhere to some best practices and tips, understand everything there is about the LMS, and learn how other companies are managing their learning/ training so as to succeed with their LMS initiatives. Hinged on this belief, UpsideLMS has released its first toolkit, called 'LMS Success Kit'.A culled and curated collection of UpsideLMS' finest LMS resources packed with practical and easy-to-implement tips, best practices, and guidelines,distills UpsideLMS' 13+ years of industry experience and LMS know-how while promising to make the LMS journey effortless, effective and successful for companies, irrespective of their scale, size or type.Key topics:1. 10 Effective LMS RFP Guidelines2. LMS Buying Tips3. LMS Switching Guide4. LMS Pricing 1016. A Step-by-step Guide to LMS Success7. Marketing Strategy for a Successful LMS Roll-Out8. LMS Case StudiesAmit Gautam, Co-Founder and Director of Upside Learning, also a tech-enabled learning evangelist has been consulting and helping organizations to implement a Learning Management System 'successfully' over his 16+ years career span in the eLearning domain. This toolkit is his brainchild and like a proud father he says,The 'LMS Success Kit' is an important tool in an organisation's L&D arsenal , especially when going down the LMS route. I have seen the best laid LMS plans fails and strategies falter not just in one or two organisations but in scores of them. And while it may seem surprising, it's not always because of the lack of resources (or budgets) but some other inherent problems, which can be easily overcome with some LMS know-how, tips, best practices and use cases. Our toolkit does this for you."is available for a FREE download here - http://bit.ly/ 2sjZyDL