UpsideLMS' Toolkit Promises to Fast-Track Organisations' Journey to LMS Success
UpsideLMS releases 'LMS Success Kit', a curated collection of its finest LMS resources packed with practical and easy-to-implement tips, best practices, and guidelines, to help organisations make their LMS initiative a success.
A culled and curated collection of UpsideLMS' finest LMS resources packed with practical and easy-to-implement tips, best practices, and guidelines, 'LMS Success Kit' distills UpsideLMS' 13+ years of industry experience and LMS know-how while promising to make the LMS journey effortless, effective and successful for companies, irrespective of their scale, size or type.
Key topics:
1. 10 Effective LMS RFP Guidelines
2. LMS Buying Tips
3. LMS Switching Guide
4. LMS Pricing 101
6. A Step-by-step Guide to LMS Success
7. Marketing Strategy for a Successful LMS Roll-Out
8. LMS Case Studies
Amit Gautam, Co-Founder and Director of Upside Learning, also a tech-enabled learning evangelist has been consulting and helping organizations to implement a Learning Management System 'successfully' over his 16+ years career span in the eLearning domain. This toolkit is his brainchild and like a proud father he says, "The 'LMS Success Kit' is an important tool in an organisation's L&D arsenal , especially when going down the LMS route. I have seen the best laid LMS plans fails and strategies falter not just in one or two organisations but in scores of them. And while it may seem surprising, it's not always because of the lack of resources (or budgets) but some other inherent problems, which can be easily overcome with some LMS know-how, tips, best practices and use cases. Our toolkit does this for you."
'LMS Success Kit' is available for a FREE download here - http://bit.ly/
