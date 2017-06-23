News By Tag
Homevilas.com Launches Android Mobile Application
Homevilas.com, a leading homestay & accommodation provider in India, today announced the release of its Android application for its accommodation booking portal.
The Android application will enable all guests, hosts and funders, that use Homevilas.com key features & services for arrange perfect budget deal for their clientele.
The application provides vast range of budget accommodations and integrates with real-time host approval processes in order to fulfil the requirement of instant booking for their customers where they don't need to wait for booking approval. This will significantly reduce the time it takes to process applications and streamline the
associated administrative tasks involved. The new mobile technology is seamlessly integrated with back office.
The application came up with more feature which makes customer life easy, below are the highlights-:
Highlights of Android application with Key Features:
· Business Travellers: Business travellers avail the maximum benefits by using our key feature named "Find accommodations by proximity to meetings".
· Students: By using our "Multiple Location Search" students can save their valuable time and money to find out nearest accommodation to commute time with Km. & Travel Time.
· Group Accommodation Booking: People can book their group accommodation by adding multiple places with single login at same time and plan their accommodations.
To have full access of our Android mobile application, you can download it directly from Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/
For further information, please contact Homevilas.com on
+91 11 49069129 & Toll-Free No. 1800 102 5732 or email: info@homevilas.com.
Media Contact
Northern Adventure Pvt. Ltd.
E-6, Third Floor, Kalkaji
09821784976
***@homevilas.com
