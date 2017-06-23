LogMeIn Makes Digital Customer Service Smarter; Takes Aim at CRM Market with Introduction of Bold360

Expands Market Leading Portfolio with New Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform

-- LogMeIn, Inc. today introduced Bold360, an intelligent customer engagement platform that provides a modern, flexible way for companies to interact with customers and get a real-time 360-degree view of all touchpoints and contextual data in a single solution. Through a powerful combination of popular digital engagement channels, support tools, and a unified interface, Bold360 is taking on the traditional customer service market by bridging the gap between the customer and vital business information;helping companies deliver the immediate and personalized experience today's consumers expect."The rise of digital, artificial intelligence and mobile-first lifestyles has changed how customers want to interact with their favorite brands," said Mary Wardley, Program Vice President, Loyalty and Customer Care, IDC. "As a result, companies need to rethink how they approach customer service to stay competitive. Offering a variety of engagement channels is just the beginning. The experience – whether automated or agent-assisted – needs to be seamless and the information contextual, to deliver the type of experience that will create long-term brand loyalty."According to a recent report from Gartner entitled The Eight Building Blocks of CRM: Data and Information (July 2016), there are a handful of key challenges when it comes to an organization's CRM strategy. Specifically, they cite that "creating, maintaining and leveraging a single view of the customer is hard to achieve internally and the required capabilities are not provided by many CRM vendors. Many solutions fail to consider the myriad of channels used by customers to interact with organizations."Legacy customer service and CRM systems house only a small portion of customer data across various disparate systems, making it hard for companies to ever get a full picture of their customers. Bold360 is addressing this challenge by combining the rich customer profiles and actionable data agents need with the fast, frictionless service customers have come to expect. Intelligent automation also empowers customers with self-service tools, thereby eliminating routine tasks from the agent workflow to improve contact center efficiencies and deliver the type of customer experiences that build loyalty.