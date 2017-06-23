News By Tag
Shakespeare's "As You Like It" at Antaeus Theater
Exiled in the Forest of Arden, lovers Rosalind and Orlando become entangled in a beguiling game of love, lust, gender reversal and mistaken identity. One of Shakespeare's great comedies.
Rosalind, daughter of a banished Duke, is forced to flee the court and enter the Forest of Arden when her uncle threatens to have her killed. Accompanied by her cousin Celia, Rosalind disguises herself as a man for safety's sake. The disguise comes in handy when Rosalind tests the devotion of her admirer Orlando, another exile, and teaches him lessons of the heart. One of Shakespeare's great comedies, As You Like It subverts the traditional rules of romance, confusing gender roles, nature and politics to reflect on how bewildering — yet utterly pleasurable — life can be.
"Shakespeare was not only ahead of his time, he was ahead of ours – we have some catching up to do," suggests Clare. "This is a play that asks important questions about the nature of life and the meaning of love. As joyful and uplifting as it is, the characters are not simple. The wonderful intimacy of the Antaeus space gives us the chance for a close-up view of their remarkable complexity and individual truths."
According to Antaeus co-artistic directors Bill Brochtrup, Rob Nagle and John Sloan, "As You Like It shows us the courage of a young woman breaking out of the constraints of her world and starting anew in the Forest of Arden, where the rules are much more fluid. Funny, hopeful, sad and wise, this play moves us through all the seasons of the heart."
The award-winning creative team includes scenic designer François-Pierre Couture, lighting designer Leigh Allen, costume designer A. Jeffrey Schoenberg, sound designer Peter Bayne, props designer Anya Allyn Kolesnikoff and text coach Elizabeth Swain. The assistant directors are Rachel Berney Needleman and Victoria Pearlman, and the production stage manager is Kristin Weber.
Antaeus is a cooperative theater ensemble founded to empower the actor and to bring classical theater to Southern California. The company exists to create a family of artists and audiences and is dedicated to exploring stories with enduring themes. Taking their company name from the Titan who gained strength by touching the Earth, Antaeus members — many of whom are familiar to film and television audiences — regain their creative strength by returning to the wellspring of their craft: live theater. Members of the company span a wide range of age, ethnicity and experience; they have performed on Broadway, at major regional theaters across the country, in film, television and on local stages, and are the recipients of numerous accolades and awards. Audiences, who never see an understudy due to Antaeus' trademark "partner casting," frequently return to see the same play in the hands of an equally excellent but very different set of actors.
The new Kiki & DavidGindlerPerformingArtsCenter complements Glendale's ongoing commitment to integrate vibrant arts space into the fabric of city life, ensuring the arts remain accessible to all. Located across the street from The Americana at Brand, and just a few blocks from the newly remodeled Glendale Central Library as well as the AlexTheatre, the center promises to build upon Glendale's growing reputation as an arts and entertainment destination. The center includes an 80-seat theater, a reconfigurable 45-seat performance/
Performances of As You Like Ittake place July 27 through Sept. 10 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. (no matinee performance on Saturday, July 29). Six preview performances take place July 20 through July 26. Tickets are $30 on Thursdays and Fridays, and $34 on Saturdays and Sundays. Preview tickets are priced at $15. The Kiki and David Gindler Performing Arts Center is located at 110 East Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 (between N. Brand Blvd. and Maryland Ave.). The first 90 minutes of parking is free, then $2 per hour, in Glendale Marketplace garage located at 120 S. Maryland Ave (between Broadway and Harvard). The theater is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible. For reservations and information, call 818-506-1983 or go to www.antaeus.org.
Lucy Pollak Public Relations
***@lucypr.com
