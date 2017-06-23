 
Understanding Nannies Made Easy

Nanny Magazine's new parent resource portal has an FAQ, curated articles, and a free nanny contract template
 
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- What's appropriate for a nanny's job description? Is a nanny agency worth the fee? Is a nanny considered an independent contractor? Parents have lots of questions when it comes to hiring and employing nannies, and a new resource for parents has much-needed answers. Nanny Magazine is pleased to announce a new free portal for parents, scheduled to launch on July 17, 2017. Parents will find a curated collection of articles covering topics of interest to families and an FAQ responding to common questions about exactly what parents should know about employing in-home childcare. A free contract template for structuring the employment terms of a nanny is also available, making practical decisions about childcare easier for new families to manage.

Included in the article collection are popular and important pieces like "Notes on Boundaries," which explores what is and isn't appropriate in terms of job responsibilities for nannies, and "16 Things a Nanny Should Know by the First Day on the Job." The FAQ portion of the portal provides valuable information pertinent to complex areas of finding, hiring, and employing a nanny. Look for advice on paying nanny taxes, understanding wages, and finding the right agency. The resource portal will include links to trusted resources through its joint marketplace listings.

The magazine is the only publication of its kind for nannies, and is thriving under its newly appointed Editor in Chief Amanda Dunyak's leadership. Many parents also find the publication to be eye-opening.

Visit Nanny Magazine online at www.nannymag.com for the latest.

###

Nanny Magazine is the premiere publication for American nannies. The title is in its fourth year of print and digital publication and attracts nannies and childcare workers from all over the world. Readers are nannies who care for kids ranging in age from newborn through age 18 who appreciate the periodical's provoking features on hot topics such as gun control and obesity, advice for nannies who are experiencing ethical dilemmas on the job, and nanny's personal life, including everything from the psychological issues of loving a child who is not your own to the confusing issues about tax laws and legally binding contracts. Nanny Magazine is run by a small but dedicated team of staff members who hope to inspire and invigorate the nanny community.

Media Contact
Nanny Magazine
www.nannymag.com
info@nannymag.com
Click to Share