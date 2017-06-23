News By Tag
Understanding Nannies Made Easy
Nanny Magazine's new parent resource portal has an FAQ, curated articles, and a free nanny contract template
Included in the article collection are popular and important pieces like "Notes on Boundaries,"
The magazine is the only publication of its kind for nannies, and is thriving under its newly appointed Editor in Chief Amanda Dunyak's leadership. Many parents also find the publication to be eye-opening.
Visit Nanny Magazine online at www.nannymag.com for the latest.
Nanny Magazine is the premiere publication for American nannies. The title is in its fourth year of print and digital publication and attracts nannies and childcare workers from all over the world. Readers are nannies who care for kids ranging in age from newborn through age 18 who appreciate the periodical's provoking features on hot topics such as gun control and obesity, advice for nannies who are experiencing ethical dilemmas on the job, and nanny's personal life, including everything from the psychological issues of loving a child who is not your own to the confusing issues about tax laws and legally binding contracts. Nanny Magazine is run by a small but dedicated team of staff members who hope to inspire and invigorate the nanny community.
