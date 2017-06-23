Country(s)
Secureone Security Services Named Top Security Guard Firm by Phoenix Business Journal
The Phoenix security company celebrates a new achievement in 2017
"We are honored to be listed in the top security providers in the area," said President and CEO, James McGovern. He continued, "Secureone has been committed to expansion while maintaining our core values, so we are particularly pleased for recognition of our growth." The Executive Vice President of Secureone, Anthony J. Rumore, has also stated, "The team at Secureone has worked diligently to achieve major growth strides in this market. By expanding locations and services throughout the Arizona market, we can facilitate the most advanced security needs. We are committed to expanding even more within the next year."
About Secureone Security Services
Secureone is a Chicago-based security services company with locations in Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson. The company far surpasses competition in the industry with highly-skilled security guards and patrol services. Secureone uses Patroltrac, an advanced technology for real-time tracking, reporting and emergency response. Patroltrac is the latest in accountability technology to ensure client's expectations are always exceeded and reports are always available with written, audio and picture documentation. (www.secureone.us)
Secureone Security Services offers LiveScan Fingerprinting in Mesa, AZ. LiveScan Fingerprinting is a nationally renowned fingerprinting program that incorporates an inkless digital fingerprinting process that submits fingerprints electronically to the State Police and/or FBI. (www.livescanprinting.com) Secureone Security Services also operates Secureone Training Centers, full-service security educational facilities, in Phoenix, Tucson and Mesa. (www.securitytrainingcenters.com)
