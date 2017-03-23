Country(s)
Secureone Security Services Earns Spot in Ranking Arizona The Best of Arizona Business
Phoenix Security Company Celebrates Ranking Arizona's 20th Anniversary
Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business is the result of the largest business opinion poll taken in Arizona. Ranking Arizona is based purely on voters' opinion and not based on annual revenue or the number of employees. Instead, participants who vote give their recommendations based on quality of product, service and with whom they would recommend doing business. AZ Big Media has been published for 30+ years. Results for the 2016 issue were recently announced in March 2016.
"We are thrilled to be named in the top five security providers in the state," said President and CEO, James McGovern. He continued, "Secureone was named number nine last year, so we are especially proud for recognition of our growth." The Executive Vice President of Secureone, Anthony J. Rumore, has also stated, "Secureone has worked diligently to achieve major growth strides in this market. By adding new locations and a variety of services in Arizona, we are committed to expanding even more within the next year."
About Secureone Security Services
Secureone is a Chicago-based security services company with locations in Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson. The company far surpasses competition in the industry with highly-skilled security guards and patrol services. Secureone uses Patroltrac, an advanced technology for real-time tracking, reporting and emergency response. Patroltrac is the latest in accountability technology to ensure clients' expectations are always exceeded and reports are always available with written, audio and picture documentation. (www.secureone.us)
Secureone Security Services offers LiveScan Fingerprinting in Mesa, AZ. LiveScan Fingerprinting is a nationally renowned fingerprinting program that incorporates an inkless digital fingerprinting process that submits fingerprints electronically to the State Police and/or FBI. (www.livescanprinting.com)
Secureone Security Services also operates Secureone Training Centers, full-service security educational facilities, in Phoenix, Tucson and Mesa. (www.securitytrainingcenters.com)
Contact
Anthony J. Rumore
***@secureone.us
