News By Tag
* Health
* Coffee
* Burger
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Get with the Waffle burger trend at ICONS© Coffee Couture
ICONS© creates a stunning lifestyle Coffee House experience with its gluten-free, refined sugar-free, high protein and low calorie options to empower from within. The mission of the brand is enhancing its customer experience at a consistent level to keep the atmosphere at its outlets exciting and enriching for all.
Elena Weber, Founder, ICONS© Coffee Couture, said, "We believe in a customer-first policy at Icons© and always work on lifting our customer experience to the next level! At ICONS©, we have always preferred healthy food options, as it's our motto to empower the human body and soul from within. We are pleased to announce the upgrade of the ICONS© Coffee Shop 'Plus' experience that produces fresh food in store and therewith separates itself from the usually readymade coffee shop food options in the market. On this note, we have also started table service on request from our customers to extend our service. We are always looking at exciting breakthroughs in designing our menu, and look forward to a positive response from our customers to the latest upgrade to the ICONS© Coffee Shop Plus experience!"
Where to find ICONS© Coffee Couture in UAE:
- Deerfields Mall, Abu Dhabi
- Hazza Stadium, Alain
- Alain Ladies Club, Alain
- Cayan Tower, Dubai
- Sheikh Zayed Road, DWTC, Dubai
- Sahara Centre, Sharjah
- Al Hamra Mall, Ras Al Khaimah
- Julphar Towers, Ras Al Khaimah
Mall of Qatar, Doha (Qatar)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse