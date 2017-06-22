 
News By Tag
* Chiropractor
* Kansas City
* Chiropractic Care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kansas City
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Longer hours for chiropractors at Lees Summit office location

Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center is going to start offering longer hours of service from our Lee's Summit office location.
 
 
Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center
Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center has added more patient visit time by extending their hours to begin at 7:30am on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This will allow additional time to see the chiropractors, Dr. Joe Symes, Dr. Travis Early and Dr. Jaynee Brown.

Rejuvenate, located in the Kansas City area, and offices in Lees Summit, focuses on back pain, neck pain, headaches, bulging or herniated discs, and maintaining health. Their goal is to prevent surgery by naturally restoring the health of the body by creating balance in the spine and nervous system.

Dr. Joe Symes, chiropractor states, "My goal is to educate my patients and the community on the importance of a healthy lifestyle, which includes proper diet and exercise, a healthy mental state, as well as a sound skeletal system. We are happy to provide additional hours for our patients, to make it more convenient for them to receive care."

Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center also offers therapy, massage, along with a weight loss center. For more information, contact them at http://www.RejuvenateKC.com

Contact
Dr. Joe Symes
***@rejuvenatekc.com
End
Source:Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center
Email:***@rejuvenatekc.com
Tags:Chiropractor, Kansas City, Chiropractic Care
Industry:Health
Location:Kansas City - Missouri - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SCD Consulting Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share