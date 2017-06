Longer hours for chiropractors at Lees Summit office location

Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center is going to start offering longer hours of service from our Lee's Summit office location.

-- Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center has added more patient visit time by extending their hours to begin at 7:30am on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This will allow additional time to see the chiropractors, Dr. Joe Symes, Dr. Travis Early and Dr. Jaynee Brown.Rejuvenate, located in the Kansas City area, and offices in Lees Summit, focuses on back pain, neck pain, headaches, bulging or herniated discs, and maintaining health. Their goal is to prevent surgery by naturally restoring the health of the body by creating balance in the spine and nervous system.Dr. Joe Symes, chiropractor states, "My goal is to educate my patients and the community on the importance of a healthy lifestyle, which includes proper diet and exercise, a healthy mental state, as well as a sound skeletal system. We are happy to provide additional hours for our patients, to make it more convenient for them to receive care."Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center also offers therapy, massage, along with a weight loss center. For more information, contact them at http://www.RejuvenateKC.com