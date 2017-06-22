News By Tag
Longer hours for chiropractors at Lees Summit office location
Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center is going to start offering longer hours of service from our Lee's Summit office location.
Rejuvenate, located in the Kansas City area, and offices in Lees Summit, focuses on back pain, neck pain, headaches, bulging or herniated discs, and maintaining health. Their goal is to prevent surgery by naturally restoring the health of the body by creating balance in the spine and nervous system.
Dr. Joe Symes, chiropractor states, "My goal is to educate my patients and the community on the importance of a healthy lifestyle, which includes proper diet and exercise, a healthy mental state, as well as a sound skeletal system. We are happy to provide additional hours for our patients, to make it more convenient for them to receive care."
Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center also offers therapy, massage, along with a weight loss center. For more information, contact them at http://www.RejuvenateKC.com
Dr. Joe Symes
***@rejuvenatekc.com
