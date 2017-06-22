News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Heritage Todd Creek makes list of 50 best masterplans
"We're so thrilled to make the list again this year," said Carrie Castilian, Marketing Manager for Lennar Colorado. "Heritage Todd Creek truly does offer an amenity-filled, luxury lifestyle and it's great to have that recognized."
At Heritage Todd Creek, Lennar offers four collections of new homes that are now selling: The Briarwood Collection, The Heritage Collection, The Legends Collection and The Masters Collection. Each of these collections offers a variety of flexible floorplans that showcase open-concept living areas, enviable master suites, gourmet kitchens and a high level of Everything's Included® features. New homes from these communities are priced starting from the $400,000s.
Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program has revolutionized the new home buying process. It simplifies the new home buying approach by including a high level of standard features that come for no additional cost. At Heritage Todd Creek, new homeowners enjoy items such as hardwood floors, beautiful cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances, granite or kitchen countertops and so much more.
The amenities help add tremendous value to the lifestyle and new homes in this community. Heritage Todd Creek features an award-winning 33,000 square foot clubhouse that was designed specifically with active adults in mind. It features meeting spaces for clubs organized by the community's own on-site lifestyle director, indoor and outdoor salt water swimming pools, tennis courts, a fitness center, billiards room, craft room, a grand ballroom for events, a library and a beautiful 700-acre Arthur Hills-designed 18-hole championship golf course.
Heritage Todd Creek's Welcome Home Center is open seven days a week at 8052 151st Place in Thornton. For more information visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse