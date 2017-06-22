 
News By Tag
* Tom Wopat
* Dukes Of Hazzard
* Carlisle Chrysler Nationals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carlisle
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Tom Wopat Returns to Carlisle for the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals

Luke Duke Scheduled to Appear Friday and Saturday of Event Weekend
 
 
Tom Wopat at Carlisle Chrysler Nationals
Tom Wopat at Carlisle Chrysler Nationals
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tom Wopat
Dukes Of Hazzard
Carlisle Chrysler Nationals

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Carlisle - Pennsylvania - US

CARLISLE, Pa. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 30 years after the Dukes of Hazzard left the CBS airwaves and over two years since it was abruptly dropped from syndication for political reasons, the program and its cast remain hugely popular.  Cast members still appear at events across the country and if it's not a cast member appearing, it's almost certain that a General Lee will be part of the show car display.  For Carlisle Events in 2017, both come together for a fun weekend as Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) of TV's Dukes of Hazzard returns to the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals (July 14-16).

Born in Wisconsin, Wopat burst onto the national scene in 1979 as a cast member of The Dukes of Hazzard.  In addition to that role, for which he'll forever be known, Wopat is an accomplished singer as well as continuing his acting career on screen, on stage and on TV.  He's appeared on Fantasy Island, Christmas Comes to Willow Creek, Cybill, Murder She Wrote, Home Improvement, All My Children, Longmire, the Academy Award winning film Django Unchained and more.  Musically speaking, Wopat is quite diverse.  His career has reached from the aforementioned television and film work to high visibility Broadway roles in 1999's Annie Get Your Gun and 2008's Catered Affair (he received Tony Award nominations for both), as well as Chicago, Forty-Second St., Sondheim on Sondheim and more.

In 2015, Wopat was reunited with former Dukes star John Schneider for an automotive ad campaign which renewed interest in him and brought their always popular show back into the minds of a generation of fans.  The two even recorded a Dukes themed Christmas CD together.  In fact, they still connect during the holiday season for a handful of live events where they'll sing tracks from their CD.

The Wopat appearance at Carlisle in 2017 is made possible in part due to support from Cooter's Place of Luray, Virginia.  The business, owned and operated by another former Dukes cast member, Ben Jones (Cooter), has a gift shop with a wide variety of Dukes apparel, food and snacks as well as historically significant Dukes memorabilia, cars and displays.  Cooter's Place will be on the midway at Carlisle in 2017 and that's where guests can find Wopat for a photo, autograph or to simply "talk shop" with one of TV's most iconic stars.

Wopat will be available Friday and Saturday of event weekend and will offer multiple autograph sessions per day.  The first autograph will be free with an item brought to the event, plus Wopat and the Cooter's Place team will have additional merchandise, photos, music and more available for sale.  Guests or enthusiasts of the event or fans of Tom Wopat and the show can learn more about the weekend and his appearance at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.  With so much history, horsepower and culture onsite, it's a can't miss weekend at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals!

Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carlisleevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Tom Wopat, Dukes Of Hazzard, Carlisle Chrysler Nationals
Industry:Automotive
Location:Carlisle - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carlisle Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share