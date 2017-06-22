Tom Wopat Returns to Carlisle for the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals

Luke Duke Scheduled to Appear Friday and Saturday of Event Weekend

Tom Wopat at Carlisle Chrysler Nationals

-- More than 30 years after the Dukes of Hazzard left the CBS airwaves and over two years since it was abruptly dropped from syndication for political reasons, the program and its cast remain hugely popular. Cast members still appear at events across the country and if it's not a cast member appearing, it's almost certain that a General Lee will be part of the show car display. For Carlisle Events in 2017, both come together for a fun weekend as Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) of TV's Dukes of Hazzard returns to the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals (July 14-16).Born in Wisconsin, Wopat burst onto the national scene in 1979 as a cast member of The Dukes of Hazzard. In addition to that role, for which he'll forever be known, Wopat is an accomplished singer as well as continuing his acting career on screen, on stage and on TV. He's appeared on Fantasy Island, Christmas Comes to Willow Creek, Cybill, Murder She Wrote, Home Improvement, All My Children, Longmire, the Academy Award winning film Django Unchained and more. Musically speaking, Wopat is quite diverse. His career has reached from the aforementioned television and film work to high visibility Broadway roles in 1999's Annie Get Your Gun and 2008's Catered Affair (he received Tony Award nominations for both), as well as Chicago, Forty-Second St., Sondheim on Sondheim and more.In 2015, Wopat was reunited with former Dukes star John Schneider for an automotive ad campaign which renewed interest in him and brought their always popular show back into the minds of a generation of fans. The two even recorded a Dukes themed Christmas CD together. In fact, they still connect during the holiday season for a handful of live events where they'll sing tracks from their CD.The Wopat appearance at Carlisle in 2017 is made possible in part due to support from Cooter's Place of Luray, Virginia. The business, owned and operated by another former Dukes cast member, Ben Jones (Cooter), has a gift shop with a wide variety of Dukes apparel, food and snacks as well as historically significant Dukes memorabilia, cars and displays. Cooter's Place will be on the midway at Carlisle in 2017 and that's where guests can find Wopat for a photo, autograph or to simply "talk shop" with one of TV's most iconic stars.Wopat will be available Friday and Saturday of event weekend and will offer multiple autograph sessions per day. The first autograph will be free with an item brought to the event, plus Wopat and the Cooter's Place team will have additional merchandise, photos, music and more available for sale. Guests or enthusiasts of the event or fans of Tom Wopat and the show can learn more about the weekend and his appearance at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855. With so much history, horsepower and culture onsite, it's a can't miss weekend at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals!