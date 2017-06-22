 
Matcha Design Wins Silver Award For Website Redesign At Summit International Awards

 
 
Matcha Design (Tulsa, OK) - Winner of Summit Creative Award (SCA)
TULSA, Okla. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Matcha Design, a full-service conceptual website design and development company that works to incorporate responsive, creative elements in today's digital sphere, this week announced they have been awarded another prestigious Summit Creative Award for a website redesign from the Summit International Awards (SIA) organization.

As an organization that is dedicated to furthering excellence in the marketing communications industry, SIA proudly announced Matcha Design as the recipient for this year's Silver Award in Website Redesign as a result of their work with Dykon Blasting.

"Having been recognized by this esteemed institution before, it is an honor to receive even more accreditation for our commitment to hard work, creativity, and website innovation today," said Chris Lo, Founder and Owner of Matcha Design. "We work hard to think outside the box here and go above and beyond conventional website building styles. Acknowledgements from organizations like the SIA confirm our approach is an unmatched one today."

Recently, Matcha Design was approached by Dykon Blasting to redesign their website platform that was over 10-years old. After careful precision and attention to detail, Matcha unveiled a responsive, interactive, and mobile-friendly website re-haul that completely launched Dykon Blasting into the future.

Having won 4 other awards from SIA in the past, Matcha Design was grateful to add another recognition.

"We are passionate about redefining website redesign and redevelopment standards today," said Chris Lo. "We want to thank the SIA for this redesign recognition, and look forward to many more years of development and collaboration with Dykon Blasting."

Matcha Design provides clients with branding, interface design, print design, advertising, copy writing, motion design, social media marketing, email marketing, commercial photography, video production, and more.

For more information, visit: https://www.matchadesign.com/expertise/awards/summit-inte....

