Western love for Asia! Painter Carlos Aleman signs with Ai Bo Gallery
Mixed Media Paintings available on the Internet and Venues in North America!
Aleman's work includes Cosplay Defenders, inspired by Japanese 'Manga' comic books, the triumphant Kitsugi Samurai, a take on Japanese Anime and the tradition of 'kintsugi,' the art of repairing broken pottery with gold, Red, a girl wearing a traditional Chinese qipao depicting an emperor made of flowers, and Space Geisha: Ruler of the Galaxy, a blending of pop surrealism and steam-punk.
"Ai Bo Gallery is excited to add Carlos Aleman as one of our select group of represented artists" says Glenn Aber, Owner and Director of Ai Bo Gallery. "Carlos is able to identify present day cultural memes and translate them into a Zen-like, anime quality that transcends viewer's everyday expectations."
Aleman's work emphasizes the popularity of Anime and Cosplay among the American youth, reflecting a geek culture spirit of the age that mutually inspires artist and art lover. Taking advantage of the zeitgeist, he conveys the more subtle and profound concepts of eastern thought such as mono no aware (an artistic sensitivity to the beauty of impermanence)
Aleman's paintings will be offered in multiple platforms and venues (http://aibogallery.com) over the next several years with additional venues to be announced.
Contact: Glenn Aber, Owner & Director, Ai Bo Gallery – glenn@aibogallery.com
