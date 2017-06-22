News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
5 of the Coolest Office Design Trends Seen at NeoCon 2017
We attended NeoCon 2017 and found the coolest trends in the office furniture market, but we think the show may have been lacking something this year. Read more about what we saw and take a look at our newest office furniture line, Revolution!
What a show! We've just returned from the annual National Exposition of Contract Furnishing show — more commonly known as NeoCon. This year marks the 49th annual NeoCon event, which has been held every year at the venerable art deco Merchandise Mart in Chicago since 1969. This year's impressive stats included over 1,000,000 sq. ft. of showrooms, 500 leading vendors, and an estimated 54,000 office interior design professionals in attendance.
If you were able to attend NeoCon 2017, we hope you had a chance to see our new Revolution collection of office furniture for the commercial design market in person. Revolution is a coordinated system of mix-and-match components, designed to work together to create a full range of workplace solutions — including individual private workstation areas, flexible and informal touch-down spaces, collaborative open desking and benching environments, employee break rooms and cafeterias, and executive conference rooms kitted out with our unique industrial conference tables.
If you didn't get a chance to make it to NeoCon this year, we'd like to paint a picture of what you missed out on by identifying five key office design trends we observed at this year's event.
Let's get started!
Trend 1: Make the Office a Fun and Healthy Place to Work
Entrepreneur, author, and Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington delivered the opening keynote address at NeoCon 2017 on the crucial role that office interior design professionals play in establishing a healthy life/work balance in the office.
"Those of you who are interior designers, you have such an opportunity to help people live their lives differently,"
She reminded us to avoid the trap of overextension and overwork in our professional lives and emphasized the need to keep moving throughout the day to maintain physical health. The right choice of furniture, such as height-adjustable desks, is an important part of the solution.
Throughout the showrooms at the Mart, there was renewed emphasis on maintaining an active lifestyle at work, making health and wellness the top category of the office design trends we saw at NeoCon.
Revolution Collection Ping Pong / Executive Tables by Formaspace
What could be healthier than a quick game of ping pong at the office? Neocon attendees got a chance to test drive our multi-functional ping pong conference table, made of an exotic African Mahogany. It's part of Formaspace Office's new Revolution line of unique commercial office furniture with an industrial look. When needed, the ping-pong table cleverly divides into two independently height-adjustable, stand-up meeting tables that rise up to 56 inches. After folding the perforated steel net beneath the surface to its' attachment, the two pieces create a seamless standing height conference table. Powered by lithium batteries, the legs can be controlled with any Bluetooth-enabled device.
HOVR Exercise Device
As most of us probably know by now, sitting for long periods of time at your desk isn't healthy.* The new HOVR exercise device (https://hovr.pro/
*For more information on the health risks of extended sitting, see our article "Is Sitting the New Smoking?" (https://formaspace.com/
Herman Miller Live OS Office Furniture
If you want to keep track of the movements of your employees across your enterprise, Herman Miller offers a new Live OS system that integrates height-adjustable desks with smartphone apps. But be careful: subscription prices may not be healthy for your budget, the software for sit-to-stand desks can cost upwards of $60 for each desk, per year.
Genie Copper Mesh chair by Via Seating
It's critical to avoid unwanted transfer of microbes and germs in healthcare settings, so we were intrigued by this chair by Via Seating which incorporates copper (https://www.viaseating.com/
Trend Two: The Year the Industrial Look and Mid-Century Modern Design Got Married
Many of the designers we spoke with at NeoCon were looking to pair the structural 'bones' of industrial-styled furniture (such as desking, benching and tables from Formaspace Office) with signature design elements inspired by the Mid-Century Modern designs (such as chairs and textiles) that were on display at the show.
Here are but a few of the many Mid-Century Modern inspired office interior design products we saw:
LilyPad in the Terry Crews Collection for Bernhardt Design
Read more ... https://formaspace.com/
Contact
Formaspace
800.251.1505
***@formaspace.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse