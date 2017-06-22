FPRA Southwest Florida Chapter removing humans from the process of ad

News By Tag
Learn how you can use Programmatic Digital Advertising to increase awareness of your brand with online audiences
Though Programmatic Digital Advertising is one of the fastest growing marketing strategies today, many companies aren't familiar with how it works. This type of ad buying typically refers to the use of software to purchase digital advertising, as opposed to the traditional process that involves RFPs, human negotiations and manual insertion orders. It's using machines to buy ads and leads to a more efficient process, and therefore cheaper, by removing humans from the task wherever possible.
Cartee has more than 13 years of experience in the field of marketing, advertising and public relations. In her current role, she works with agencies and marketing professionals across the country to provide data-driven digital advertising solutions for their clients, leveraging the most advanced technology in the industry. Before joining TargetonStar, she spent 10 years at Priority Marketing providing strategy, consultation and planning for multi-channel marketing programs to clients in all industry sectors.
The cost for attending the July luncheon is $25 for members, $35 for non-members and $15 for students. Space is limited so please register early. Guests must RSVP online at fpraswfl.org.
Luncheon sponsorships ranging from $250 to $500 are available. Sponsors will receive acknowledgement in news releases, complimentary event admission, table display to showcase promotional items, visibility on electronic and print marketing and more, depending on level. For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact Trish Robertson at trishrobertson@
About the Florida Public Relations Association
The Florida Public Relations Association is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida. For more information on the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, visit fpraswfl.org.
